WWE
Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar Announced For 2/17 WWE NXT
Time’s up for the NXT Cruiserweight Champion.
William Regal has announced Karrion Kross will take on Santos Escobar in a non-title match next Wednesday on NXT. This comes after weeks of back-and-forth intimidation antics and a heated confrontation.
Scarlett had to coax Regal into making the bout official, but it wasn’t without added drama as Kross went on to layout both Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza backstage.
.@WWEKarrionKross. @EscobarWWE. Next Week.
𝑻𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝑻𝒐𝒄𝒌. ⏳ #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/eUbr8svWnG
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2021
Big Mistake. https://t.co/MzCvjGkY24
— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) February 11, 2021
Assuming he’s without backup, it’ll be interesting to see how Santos Escobar is booked in this first-time match that doesn’t involve his Cruiserweight Championship.
As of this writing, no other matches are known for the February 17th episode of NXT. We’ll have complete coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
WWE
Men’s & Women’s Dusty Cup Finals Set For NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
Two big tag team matches are now confirmed for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.
The men’s Dusty Cup finals will see MSK take on Grizzled Young Veterans. MSK defeated Legado del Fantasma to advance, while Grizzled Young Veterans beat Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.
LET'S GO! #WWENXT #DustyClassic #NXTTakeOver@JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 @NashCarterWWE @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/xDllXv9XtK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2021
On the women’s side, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon beat Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae to advance to TakeOver. Blackheart and Moon will now face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez this Sunday.
To up the stakes, William Regal confirmed on NXT that the winners of the women’s cup will receive a future WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match. It was previously confirmed the men’s cup winners will receive a future NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity.
The stakes just got even HIGHER. 🏆
The winners of the first-ever Women's #DustyClassic will earn the #DustyCup AND a future @WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles opportunity! #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver @ShotziWWE @WWEEmberMoon @DakotaKai_WWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/CmiPjdeqr4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2021
Below is what appears to be the final advertised TakeOver card.
WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
Sunday, February 14, 2021
NXT Championship
Finn Balor (c) vs. Pete Dunne
NXT Women’s Championship
Io Shirai (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez
NXT North American Championship
Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Kushida
NXT Women’s Dusty Cup Finals
Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart
NXT Men’s Dusty Cup Finals
MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
WWE
Johnny Gargano Not Injured, Will Still Compete At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
It was kayfabe all along.
On Tuesday, Austin Theory announced on Twitter that Johnny Gargano would be unable to defend his NXT North American Championship against Kushida this Sunday at TakeOver: Vengeance Day.
Johnny’s injury was blamed on last week’s backstage brawl with Kushida. Fortunately for Kushida, and fans anticipating the dream match, Gargano was feigning injury to get out of his title defense.
William Regal and Kushida busted Gargano, who appeared in a wheel chair with a sling on his left arm. Plus, he had x-rays of his right arm to back it up.
Sad. #WWENXT @JohnnyGargano @austintheory1 @CandiceLeRae @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/Xn4mBIpHsj
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2021
.@JohnnyGargano's X-Ray ⤵️
Pro-tip: The "R" = REAL#WWENXT @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/BVf5tRQRFe
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2021
IT'S A MIRACLE!!!
…or not. Tough break, Johnny Wheelchair. #WWENXT @KUSHIDA_0904 @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/5Q4GbkcLDv
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2021
As of this writing, Kushida vs. Gargano is still on for TakeOver.
Click here for complete NXT results and stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest TakeOver updates.
Results
WWE NXT Results (2/10): Dusty Cup Continues, Cameron Grimes Returns, Takeover Go-Home Show
WWE NXT Results
February 10, 2021
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
DUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSIC SEMI-FINALS
MSK vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA
Joaquin Wilde starts out the match in control of Wes Lee, working the arm with some mat-based wrestling, however, Lee quickly picks up the pace with a big kick and Nash Carter comes in as he charges into Wilde in the corner with a nod to X-Pac.
Wilde tries to work the arm of Carter, but he is smart enough to get out of it, sending him across the ring which allows Raul Mendoza to tag in. Wes Lee returns as well though, with MSK hitting a couple of fast-paced strikes, finishing with Carter connecting with a stomp.
The heels are able to quickly turn things around though and they make constant tags, hitting running clotheslines into the corner back and forth, following it with a double suplex as Mendoza then bounces his partner off the top rope and back onto Lee.
However, Lee is able to then fall to his partner and Carter catches Mendoza with a knee strike to the jaw. Wilde tags in and gets launched into the air as he dropkicks Carter to the floor and then takes out Lee on the apron for good measure.
Carter connects with a strike when they get back into the ring and Wes Lee is able to tag in and nail a massive jumping spin kick to the face of Mendoza. Wilde then gets sent out as well and Carter flips in the air, being pushed as he does so to land on his opponents. Lee then follows that by launching himself over the top rope to attack them yet again.
Mendoza responds with a strike of his own though and he then walks the top rope to hit a missile dropkick, as Wilde hits a reverse hurricanrana. Mendoza then takes out Lee again, but Carter breaks up the pinfall just in time. Mendoza then puts him on his shoulders as Wilde bounces off him to flip to try and hit Wes Lee, but he gets his knees up and goes for a roll-up, only for Mendoza to throw Carter at him.
They then aim for a double team, but Carter pulls Mendoza out of the ring as Wilde eats a kick to the face and MSK hit an impressive double team to advance to the finals.
Winners: MSK
VIDEO PACKAGE
WWE shows a video package for Mercedes Martinez as she hypes up her upcoming NXT Women’s Championship match this Sunday. She says winning this title is why she came back, adding that Toni Storm is just a little girl.
XIA LI vs.
Before the match happens, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter are shown at ringside trying to talk to Xia Li, but Boa is stopping them. The distraction opens up a chance for her opponent to attack, but that doesn’t work out, and she quickly takes her down with a couple of strong strikes.
Li follows it up with a sharp kick to the back and then connects with her spinning kick to the face to finish the match.
Winner: Xia Li
After the match, Xia continues attacking her opponent which leads to Kacy and Kayden trying to talk to her. However, Kayden then heads up the ramp to Tian Sha who is sat on the chair, but she just totally ignores her and Xia Li come from behind and launches Carter off the ramp to the floor.
Both Boa and Xia then talk to Tian Sha but she ends up choking Boa while Xia Li goes on to attack Kacy Catanzaro, dropping her with a spinning kick as well, an
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Backstage William Regal is interviewed, but he says he has some important business and when he goes into his office, Scarlett is waiting. She says she is here because if he comes it won’t be good. She says times up for Escobar, next week. William Regal agrees and makes the match for next week.
Sammy Guevara Quits The Inner Circle, Santana & Ortiz To Challenge Young Bucks Next Week
Men’s & Women’s Dusty Cup Finals Set For NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar Announced For 2/17 WWE NXT
Lee Johnson Signs With AEW Following First Dynamite Win
Johnny Gargano Not Injured, Will Still Compete At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Massive 6-Man Tag, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Wedding Ceremony For Kip & Penelope
WWE’s The Bump: Christian Talks Royal Rumble Return, Mark Henry, MSK, Toni Storm & More
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
Cody Rhodes Announces New Members Of The Nightmare Family
-
Impact22 hours ago
Black Taurus Arrives In IMPACT Wrestling As Newest Member Of The Decay
-
WWE2 days ago
Kurt Angle Admits He Thought Brock Lesnar Was Dead After WrestleMania Shooting Star Press
-
WWE24 hours ago
Johnny Gargano Pulled From NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day?
-
WWE2 days ago
Miro Reacts To Lana’s Tables Victory On WWE Raw
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Reportedly Considering Cardboard Cutouts At WrestleMania 37
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE News: Multiple Returns On Raw, New Takeover Spot, Bow Wow, Lana Finally Gets Revenge, Edge & More
-
WWE2 days ago
The Headbangers Reflect On Their 2016 WWE Run & Why They Returned