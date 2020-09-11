Kay Lee Ray Set To Defend NXT UK Women’s Championship On 9/24 Episode

WWE has confirmed that on the 9/24 episode of NXT UK, Kay Lee Ray will be putting her NXT UK Women’s Championship on the line.

The Scottish wrestler hasn’t defended her title since February, and she will be straight back into action when she goes one-on-one with her fellow Scot, Piper Niven.

WWE NXT UK will be returning prior to that though, with the first episode coming on 9/17, with WWE now taping at the BT Sports Studios in London, England in order to bring the brand back following the COVID-19 pandemic.