‘Kayfabe Killer’ Ronda Rousey Responds To Outraged Wrestling Fans

As you’ve undoubtedly heard by now, Ronda Rousey has upset a bunch of people on the internet yet again after referring to her time in WWE as “having fake fights for fun”, during a recent appearance on Steve-O’s “Wild Ride!” podcast.

In the interest of fairness, the UFC Hall of Famer and WrestleMania 35 headliner also praised WWE throughout the interview and claimed she loved her time in the company, as well as all the girls in the locker room.

Rousey posted the following on Twitter in response to online outrage:

“Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling “fake fights for fun” has never been in a REAL fight. While you all are tip toeing around bruising some pro wrestlers’ huge soft egos – no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you’re insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism. Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly though on the body and a difficult profession- but do you know what would happen if you got in 300 REAL fights in a year? You would be dead.”

Former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, one of Rousey’s real-life best friends and the first of the MMA “horsewomen” to make the jump to wrestling, said on Twitter, “HOW DARE RONDA CARE MORE ABOUT HER FAMILY THAN PLEASING FANS THAT ARE NEVER HAPPY!!!”