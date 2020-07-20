Kayla Braxton Addresses Her Positive COVID-19 Tests, Reveals She’s Been A Victim Of Online Bullying

Kayla Braxton returned to television during WWE Extreme Rules after her second bout with COVID-19, and she took to Twitter to address the situation.

Kayla Braxton has, unfortunately, had the virus twice now, and she wanted to set the record straight after she had received some negative messages on social media. Braxton discussed how she had battled the virus twice, but she was very careful with her health, especially before her second positive diagnosis.

However, the main point of her message was calling for people to stop online bullying, asking people to be more kind with their words.