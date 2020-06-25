Kayla Braxton Reveals She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 For The Second Time

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton has tested positive for COVID-19, revealing that this is actually the second time she has contracted the illness.

“Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE!”, she tweeted this morning. “I had it back in early March and then though I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me.”

It was reported on June 24 that multiple individuals within WWE, including in-ring talent and backstage employees, had tested positive for the coronavirus. One source indicated it could be in the neighborhood of “two dozen” positive cases.

Kayla has since taken a break from social media noting, “It’s been an emotionally taxing several weeks so I’m going to take a little hiatus from social media. In the meantime, be safe. Be healthy. And please, be kind.”