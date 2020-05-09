Kazuchika Okada Donates 5 Million Yen To COVID-19 Relief

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada recently made a donation of 5 million Yen (~$47,000) to the Nippon Foundation’s relief fund in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Rainmaker” has been out of action since February, as has the entire New Japan roster. The promotion has cancelled several major tours at great expense, including the annual Best of the Super Juniors tournament and their planned return to Madison Square Garden in New York.
Okada gave the following statement to njpw1972.com:
“I’m always grateful for NJPW fans’ support, and it’s my hope that I can get back to hearing the cheers of sold out crowds as soon as possible. It’s usually me receiving the support and power of the people, but now I feel it’s my turn to lend support to medical staff fighting this disease. I hope fans continue to stay home and stay healthy, so that we can return to the ring as soon as possible.”