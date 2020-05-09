Kazuchika Okada Donates 5 Million Yen To COVID-19 Relief

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada recently made a donation of 5 million Yen (~$47,000) to the Nippon Foundation’s relief fund in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Rainmaker” has been out of action since February, as has the entire New Japan roster. The promotion has cancelled several major tours at great expense, including the annual Best of the Super Juniors tournament and their planned return to Madison Square Garden in New York.

Okada gave the following statement to njpw1972.com: