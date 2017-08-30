Kazuchika Okada Tops This Year’s PWI 500 List

Pro Wrestling Illustrated senior writer Dan Murphy was the guest on this week’s Ross Report podcast — hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross — and, during his appearance, he listed the top 10 wrestlers for this year’s PWI 500 list.

New Japan star Kazuchika Okada is at the top of the list, followed by AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, who was at the top of last year’s list, and Kenny Omega.

You can check out the top 10 below: