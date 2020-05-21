NXT North American Champion Keith Lee may not be waiting for his next challenger to make the first move.

Lee came to the aid of his real-life partner Mia Yim this Wednesday night on WWE NXT, stopping an in-progress attack from Candice LeRae that had gotten out of control, thanks to a little help from her husband Johnny Gargano.

After chasing off the freshly villainous couple, Lee requested a backstage interview and stated that he had an issue with the “new Gargano way”.

It was pretty clear by the end of the short video (above) that the champ was set on defending his title against Johnny Wrestling at the upcoming NXT Takeover: In Your House special set for Sunday, June 7th.