WWE
Keith Lee Claims He’s Happy With His New Music & Discusses His Ring Gear
The main roster debut of Keith Lee brought a lot of changes to his character, and he has recently discussed those.
When the Limitless One first appeared on WWE Raw, he did so with a brand new entrance theme and a totally new look with fresh ring gear. However, neither of those changes were met with positive reviews from the fans.
His theme song was heavily criticized online, and at WWE Survivor Series, Lee debuted a brand new song which he wrote and provided vocals for. When speaking with Sports Illustrated, the former NXT Champion admitted he’s pleased with the new song, but he does still have one tweak he wants to make.
“I am very happy with my music. There is one little tweak I intend to make over time, but that’s got to be a timing thing and it’s got to be well done for me to make it work the way I want it to. I have some evolutionary ideas for my current music that just hit. In terms of the song itself, I wrote that myself and a lot of it is very personal. I’m very happy with being able to express myself in that manner. Even the track, the guys that did it are brilliant. I’m extremely happy with the way the track sounds. I’m happy with the music overall, and I look forward to the little tweaks I intend to make down the road.”
When it comes to his ring gear, that is yet to change, and Lee did admit that what he’s currently wearing isn’t his decision, yet he is happy enough to do it.
“As far as gear goes, my gear is the same as NXT except I have to wear a top right now. Is that my choice? No. But I do what I need to do in order to also keep the people I work for happy. At some point, I will get so big that it won’t matter what other people want because Keith Lee knows what’s best. Someone will figure that out at some point, and then I won’t be wearing a top anymore. Until then, I have no problem with this.”
WWE
Raw Rambling (11/30): #1 Contender’s Match, The Viper Smells A Weakness & Lana Triumphs
Last week saw a quick break from the Raw Rambling article as I was off live coverage, but we are back in full force this week and it was a strong episode to return too! From start to finish, the red brand did a good job of creating meaningful segments and matches that developed characters and drove stories forwards.
As ever, it wasn’t perfect, but that is to be expected with a three-hour episode of WWE Raw. But’s let’s jump into the episode and take a look at what worked, and what didn’t.
Building The Money In The Bank
The Money in the Bank concept has had quite a poor year overall. Asuka just being given the title from winning and then the mess that was Otis’ run with the briefcase has certainly dampened things for the concept. But The Miz holding the briefcase has potential, and this week did a great job of building that.
There were multiple segments throughout the night that focused on the briefcase, and that was great. The Miz TV segment had a purpose, it pushed the briefcase and Miz’s desire to cash it in, but knowing he can’t take out Drew on his own also makes the champion look great.
Meanwhile, it also pushed the connection that Sheamus and Drew have, with this slow-burning storyline being a lot of fun to see.
But it was the main event segment that really worked well. Once again, Sheamus and Drew’s friendship was crucial, as it should be as WWE is clearly planting seeds for something here. But having AJ Styles legitimately try to help Miz cash-in just made perfect sense.
He knows Miz is easier to beat than Drew, and on paper, that was something that everyone understood and could connect with. The tease of the cash-in continues to be well booked, with that eventual moment sure to have a big pay-off.
Good In-Ring Action
The show had some really nice in-ring action throughout which was great. A three-hour episode should always have some good matches and this show certainly did. Xavier Woods and Cedric Alexander put together a really hard-hitting singles match where they crammed a lot into the time they were given.
Meanwhile, Slapjack had his best outing to date against Ricochet in a good match. Even though there was plenty of outside interference, it was nicely put together with a good combination of strikes and highflying moves which made for a fun battle.
Even the Symphony of Destruction match was enjoyable. Sure, it was ridiculous and the 24/7 Championship involvement was really dumb, but it made sense with the storyline Elias and Jeff have been telling. The Swanton Bomb that led to Hardy smashing his head on the steel stairs looked really rough though, and I hope Jeff is doing okay from that one.
But the best match of the night was certainly the number one contender’s triple threat. Riddle, Keith Lee, and AJ Styles sharing a ring was always going to lead to something great and this didn’t disappoint at all. It was hard-hitting, it had great counters, smart moments where the wrestlers all connected which was well done. It wasn’t clear who was going to win and everybody had moments of seeming like it was there time, which was what made it such an enjoyable encounter.
Several Divisions Are Lacking
The glaring issue that came from the show was just how week WWE Raw’s women’s division is right now. WWE is doing a nice job building up Lana, and that’s great to see, as she scored another ‘lucky’ win against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.
However, the match was sloppy and had some poor moments, especially when Nia just charged herself out of the ring. But even though Asuka and Lana teaming is fun, where is the challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship? Why are there no actual teams pushing against the Women’s Tag Team Champions from ALL BRANDS?
The division is a mess right now, and it really needs some serious creative input. WWE could have built Reckoning as a threat, as everyone knows Mia Yim is a terrific wrestler. Yet, she was comfortably defeated in her debut match by Dana Brooke. While it’s good that Brooke is being built, surely Reckoning didn’t need to lose her debut?
However, that wasn’t the only negative. While Xavier Woods and Cedric Alexander had a nice match, there is a clear issue with this storyline continuing. New Day has defended their titles against the Hurt Business successfully multiple times now, so why should this one continue?
In theory, it makes no sense for the Hurt Business to still be in title contention, and this opens up a big issue with WWE Raw, which is the lack of a tag team division. Who are the actual tag teams within this division? There’s a big problem here that needs addressing, and the sooner the better.
However, overall this wasn’t a bad episode at all. Sure, there were some moments that dragged on a little long, but the show felt like it had a purpose. There was a nice mix of wrestling and promo segments and interviews, and many characters were pushed forwards, especially in the men’s singles division.
Hopefully, WWE can begin to put some attention into other areas as well, especially as the Road To WrestleMania looms around the corner.
WWE
Rhea Ripley Discusses Losing Momentum Following WWE WrestleMania 36
During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Rhea Ripley spoke openly about losing momentum after WrestleMania 36.
Ripley was defeated at the event by Charlotte Flair, losing the NXT Women’s Championship in the process, which she is yet to win back since that point. Ripley admitted that she’s not sure what happened from that point, but did reveal she lost some confidence after it.
“I’m not really too sure [what happened]. It did feel like that though. I definitely have gone through a stage where I did start losing the confidence in myself, because I just wasn’t portrayed the same way that I was. Like even now, I’m still slowly building myself back up from it. My confidence definitely was tainted a little bit, which sucks because I try and keep it up and do my best all the time. I don’t know if it was something inside my head that just wasn’t getting the picture but like, I don’t know. I got a little bit lost after that. But, right now I feel like I’m getting back on track, especially after doing all the things that I’ve done. Building myself back up has been really, really hard. I’m not gonna lie. It has been very difficult and I’ve been very lost at times but I’ve definitely found my track now and I’m getting back on it.”
Speaking of regaining her confidence, Ripley went on to discuss which members of the WWE NXT locker room she would like to work with in the future.
“I would like to go to RAW and SmackDown but at the same time, there’s so many people in NXT I haven’t faced yet and I feel like there’s so much more that I could still do. Like I would love to wrestle Candice [LeRae], especially now that she’s changed and her whole persona’s changed. I would love to wrestle Candice. I would love to wrestle Indi Hartwell, I would love to wrestle Shotzi [Blackheart]. I haven’t had a match with Shotzi. I tagged with her, but I haven’t wrestled her. There’s so many people that I would want to wrestle. I wanna wrestle Raquel [Gonzalez] again. It was [a hell of a match]. We battled each other. It was intense but I would love to face her again. Hell, I would love to do a stipulation match with her. I would love to do a lot of different things. I would love to do WarGames again.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions.)
AEW
Chris Jericho Reveals Who Is The Most Underrated AEW Wrestler
Chris Jericho recently revealed who he believes it the most underrated member of the AEW roster at the moment.
The AEW star spoke with David Penzer on Penzer’s ‘Sitting Ringside’ podcast, where he admitted that his upcoming Winter Is Coming opponent, Frankie Kazarian, is one of the most underrated wrestlers in the business.
“There’s not a more underrated guy in AEW and maybe even in the wrestling business than Frankie Kazarian. That guy has a great match every week. Doesn’t matter if he’s on Dynamite, if he’s on Dark, if he’s in a singles match or a multi-team match, whatever it may be. He brings it every night so when I saw that, I’m like, ‘Man, I’d really like to have a match with him’ so, that’s kind of how this whole storyline was started and kind of tie in Chris Daniels as well so, it’s always cool when you find guys that have been around for such a long time that you never even touched. It’s like finding this rare piece of gold if you’re coal mining or something where you just can’t believe this has just been there all this time and I’ve never come into contact before so, it’s gonna be a fun couple of weeks for sure.”
Jericho also touched on the career of The Undertaker, discussing how they never really crossed paths in a major way at WrestleMania, but admitted they could have one of the top storylines today if it was booked.
“But other than that, Undertaker was at the top of the top and I was kinda wavering up and down, never in between. If Undertaker was still there and I went back today and challenged him to WrestleMania next year, that would be one of the biggest matches you could have, but that is because of the work I’ve done over the last four years. So, it was never really seen as the main event, even when I was in the main event of WrestleMania against Shawn [Michaels] and against Hunter, Taker was doing other stuff as well so we just were never peaking storyline-wise at the same time to be worthy of that WrestleMania spot because once again, it was always about the streak until Brock [Lesnar] beat him whatever year that was and I think I was gone at that point, or close to it. So, to go up with The Undertaker, you know you were one of many that was gonna fall so you had to be the right guy because most people knew, ‘Oh, he’s gonna lose anyway’ so it was hard to create a storyline with him and we just never crossed paths at the right time to do that.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions.)
