Keith Lee took to social media this afternoon to acknowledge his recent absence from WWE television.

Lee beat Matt Riddle in his last match on the February 8 edition of Monday Night Raw. He was originally scheduled to compete against Riddle and Bobby Lashley for the United States title at WWE Fastlane two weeks later, but was pulled from the match the day of the show.

The reason for Lee’s absence is still unknown. WWE explained his absence from the U.S. title match by claiming he sustained an injury during an angle on Raw, in which he was attacked by Lashley. Said injury is not believed to be legitimate.

“I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me,” Lee wrote on Twitter. “For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION”.

Keith Lee signed with WWE during the summer of 2018 and was named the NXT Breakout Star in 2019. He made history becoming the first person to hold both the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship simultaneously.