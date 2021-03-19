Connect with us

WWE

Keith Lee Acknowledges Recent Absence From WWE TV: “One Day I Will Explain It All”

Published

3 hours ago

on

Keith Lee

Keith Lee took to social media this afternoon to acknowledge his recent absence from WWE television.

Lee beat Matt Riddle in his last match on the February 8 edition of Monday Night Raw. He was originally scheduled to compete against Riddle and Bobby Lashley for the United States title at WWE Fastlane two weeks later, but was pulled from the match the day of the show.


The reason for Lee’s absence is still unknown. WWE explained his absence from the U.S. title match by claiming he sustained an injury during an angle on Raw, in which he was attacked by Lashley. Said injury is not believed to be legitimate.

“I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me,” Lee wrote on Twitter. “For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION”.

Keith Lee signed with WWE during the summer of 2018 and was named the NXT Breakout Star in 2019. He made history becoming the first person to hold both the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship simultaneously.

AEW

STF Underground Episode 97 – Breaking Down Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Is Finn Balor’s Character Holding Back Karrion Kross?

Published

4 hours ago

on

Mar 18, 2021

By

STF Underground

Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode we discuss:


  • Jordan Devlin’s Return
  • If Finn Balor’s current character is holding back Karrion Kross
  • How the women’s division has changed after Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
  • The Pinnacle
  • Why Cody vs. Pentagon Failed
  • & MUCH MORE!

WWE

Two Matches Announced For NXT UK: Prelude During WrestleMania Week

Published

9 hours ago

on

Mar 18, 2021

By

WWE announced on Thursday that NXT UK will have a special card titled “Prelude” before NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver hits the air on Peacock on Thursday, April 8.

Headlining NXT UK: Prelude will be Rampage Brown challenging WALTER for the NXT UK Championship. This will be WALTER’s first defense since January 14 when he defeated A-Kid.


Additionally, Tyler Bate will clash with rival Noam Dar in a Heritage Cup number one contender’s match. The winner will receive a future Heritage Cup Championship match against A-Kid.

Expect more match announcements in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

WWE

Women’s Tag Title Match, Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly Segment Set For 3/24 WWE NXT

Published

14 hours ago

on

Mar 18, 2021

By

Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart have their first title defense scheduled for next week’s March 24th episode of WWE NXT.

While celebrating their win in a backstage interview with McKenzie Mitchell, Moon and Blackheart were interrupted by The Robert Stone Brand. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea reminded the champs that they can lose the titles just as fast as they won them.


The cockiness continued as The Robert Stone Brand issued a challenge for a title match next week. It didn’t take long at all for the champions to accept.

Another women’s tag match slated next week’s show will pit Io Shirai and Zoey Stark against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. It’s expected that Gonzalez will sign the contract next week to secure a title match against Shirai at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Additionally, William Regal is demanding Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly show up to the CWC for a solution to their dangerous rivalry.

We’ll have complete coverage of NXT right here at ProWrestling.com.

