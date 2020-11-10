Keith Lee Compares The Biggest Difference From WWE NXT To WWE Raw

The Limitless One, Keith Lee recently compared the biggest difference between being part of WWE NXT and WWE Raw.

Keith Lee spoke with SportsNet.ca about his transition from the black and gold brand to WWE Raw where he admitted the biggest difference was simply getting to know people who he’s never worked with before.

“The magnitude was astronomical from NXT to walking into RAW and stepping into Randy Orton’s space,” Lee said. “I don’t know many people that have done that. It was a very large transition, especially those first few weeks of fighting him and trying to work to a pay-per-view, and the triple threat for a number one contenders thing with the world title – it was a lot, to say the least. A big transition.” “[…] the biggest difference is just getting to know people that I’ve either never wrestled or never met, and just getting used to how things are and the way things work at RAW… At the end of the day, I was actually very fortunate because I had several friends on RAW, so I wasn’t unsure or uncomfortable. I’m a fairly confident guy anyway, so when it comes to the transition, it felt very natural.”

Lee made an instant impact on the main roster, feuding with Randy Orton and has remained a featured part of the red brand ever since. He will be part of the upcoming WWE Survivor Series event where he will be part of Team Raw during the elimination match.

Survivor Series is an event that played a huge part in Keith Lee’s WWE career, as last year he made a major impact as part of Team NXT, which he admitted was one of the most intense moments of his caereer.