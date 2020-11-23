Keith Lee Debuts New Theme Song At WWE Survivor Series

The Limitless One has got another theme song now, with Keith Lee having debuted brand new music at WWE Survivor Series.

From the moment Keith Lee debuted on WWE Raw, his theme song changed and it was met by a very negative review from fans who weren’t happy with the change. However, the former NXT Champion has always stated that it would be sorted, and it appears it now has.

When he entered the opening elimination match at the show, he did so to brand new music, which was a massive step up from what had come before. It also featured Keith Lee on vocals throughout the show, and on social media, Lee admitted that he also wrote the song.

https://twitter.com/RealKeithLee/status/1330739431301636098?s=20