Keith Lee Discusses His NXT Championship Win Being Leaked Online

Keith Lee was officially crowned the NXT Champion this week on WWE NXT, however, that result was something that had already been leaked online.

The Limitless One defeated Adam Cole in the winner takes all match to become the first-ever double champion in WWE NXT history. But those who wanted to find that information could have done already, as an image of Lee with both titles had leaked online.

When speaking with Alex McCarthy of Talk SPORT, Keith Lee gave his feelings on the result being leaked out online beforehand.

“When you think about it, as you say ‘apparent leaks’, look, at the end of the day the only way someone knows what happens is when it airs,” Keith Lee said. “For those people that think that they’ve unloaded some big mystery or something is one thing, but the only thing that makes me sad in the scenario is how many of them are trying to ruin it for other people because there is the potential for it.” He continued, “Then again, some people could be very happy about it. If that were to change because of the scenario, I don’t know… I just feel like that is not good for people and then for the people that don’t want that potential spoiler or whatever it may be, it’s not fun for them either. To me, it shows me how uncool some people can be, but at the end of the day, you don’t really know what’s happening until it happens and that’s just the truth of the matter.”