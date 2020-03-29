Keith Lee Discusses What Goals He Has For His Career

North American Champion, Keith Lee recently spoke with SuperSport where he discussed what makes the NXT brand stand out and what goal he has.

The Limitless One gave his thoughts on why he thinks the WWE NXT brand is special and why it works so well.

“It’s a mixture of things,” Keith began. “From being inclusive, trying to make sure that the fans are enjoying whatever it is that they are watching, adapting to them in general, in essence giving them what they want. But, also there is a certain level of passion that goes into it. I feel like there is not a lot of talent in the world that takes the amount of pride that we do, in trying to produce the greatest professional wrestling product that we possibly can.”

Keith Lee also spoke about himself and what goals he has moving forwards for himself personally.

He continued, “For me, the goal is to continue that trend and not only do that for NXT but also for my own brand, as a representative for a larger than normal athlete. It’s my duty to represent in a manner that makes me undeniable, not just for me, but for the people that come after me.”