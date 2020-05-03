Keith Lee Discusses Wrestling With No Fans: “It Makes It Slightly Difficult”

The difficulty of wrestling in front of no fans is something all WWE & AEW Superstars have had to adapt to lately. That includes the North American Champion, Keith Lee.

Lee has been a regular focus on WWE NXT since the show was put in front of no audience, having several title matches, including his recent bout with Damian Priest.

The Limitless One spoke with Gamespot about the challenges that come with having no fans in attendance, and how it impacts the adrenaline for the wrestlers.

“There’s a bit of a void when it comes to not having the crowd for that initial level of adrenaline,” said Lee. “So not having them there takes away a little bit of electricity. It makes it slightly difficult and a little different experience. So there’s that lack of adrenaline. “Things often hurt even more than usual because I don’t have such a wide array of people kind of uplifting me. I tried to explain to fans how much they mean to me, but I don’t know if it gets across.”