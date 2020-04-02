Keith Lee On Wrestling For No Crowd And Trusting WWE’s Coronavirus Protocols

WWE North American Champion, Keith Lee recently spoke with CBS New York about the current wrestling landscape with no fans in attendance.

While there has been plenty of people worried about the wrestler’s health and safety, Keith Lee stated that he has trusted the measures that WWE has put in place for all of them.

“It probably has been a consideration for any and everyone, but with the protocols that we’ve had, it’s kind of made it possible for us to get it done. I think that for me, it never was really a thought because I knew of what the protocol would be and the things necessary in order to even be okay and cleared to enter the building and things of that sort. So I was fairly confident in the circumstances that were set forth before us,”

Keith Lee then spoke about wrestling with no fans and how different it has been to work than normal.

“Yes, there is definitely a certain level of adrenaline that the crowd offers, and I feel like it makes things hurt a little bit less when they’re there. I feel like there’s a very natural, like as soon as you come out of the back and you hear them, right away you’re in the zone. But I feel like just based on last week’s episode and there being nobody there, the first punch to my ear really rocked me, and that’s not a normal thing for me. So that’s something that I’ve taken note of, and I’ve tried to prepare myself going forward. Things are going to hurt more and that’s okay. All I can do is absorb those and use those instead to hopefully reset adrenaline level where I can push forward,” he said.