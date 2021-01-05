Keith Lee Opens Up About Changing His Theme Song & Appearance For Raw Debut

Keith Lee had a monumental 2020 in WWE, but it wasn’t without a few hiccups along the way.

After losing the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross, Lee was immediately moved to Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam. His old theme song, which he performed, was ditched, and his appearance was also altered.

In speaking to Bleacher Report, Lee addressed how his new music came about:

“That was something else. Originally, honestly, even I was a little perplexed. You get all the people who came up to Raw who still used their old music. Mind you, none of them did their own music. I’m the only one that did, so it would make more sense for me to be the one to keep using my music. However, that did not happen, so they asked me to use something else, and I did, and I tried to be as accommodating a possible by putting the front of the song on that track, and it just didn’t vibe [laughs]. It was rough, man! I did the best I could given the circumstances, and I was like, ‘I just have to ride with this until I can figure something out.’ Man, the way that blew up on the internet, it was like, ‘I thought you guys were my friends! I think I’m starting to understand some things here.’ Between the gear and the music, I just got destroyed.”

At Survivor Series a few months later, Lee was able to debut new music, once again performed by himself.

“I had nothing ready, nothing at all. At that point, I didn’t know I’d have to change music, so I had nothing ready. Over time, people backstage said, ‘Hey, y’all have to let Keith do his thing’ and eventually they said, ‘Well, you think you can write something and maybe record it again?’ I said, ‘Yeah, just give me the OK.’ It took a little time, but eventually, I wrote something and got with the music guys, and over a little bit of time, we put something together that I was happy with, even though the one I’m using right now is actually a different version than what I wanted to use. For what it is, I’m very happy to have something I at least wrote and performed.”

Keith Lee also discussed changing his appearance for his Raw debut.