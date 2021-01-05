WWE
Keith Lee Opens Up About Changing His Theme Song & Appearance For Raw Debut
Keith Lee had a monumental 2020 in WWE, but it wasn’t without a few hiccups along the way.
After losing the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross, Lee was immediately moved to Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam. His old theme song, which he performed, was ditched, and his appearance was also altered.
In speaking to Bleacher Report, Lee addressed how his new music came about:
“That was something else. Originally, honestly, even I was a little perplexed. You get all the people who came up to Raw who still used their old music. Mind you, none of them did their own music. I’m the only one that did, so it would make more sense for me to be the one to keep using my music. However, that did not happen, so they asked me to use something else, and I did, and I tried to be as accommodating a possible by putting the front of the song on that track, and it just didn’t vibe [laughs]. It was rough, man! I did the best I could given the circumstances, and I was like, ‘I just have to ride with this until I can figure something out.’ Man, the way that blew up on the internet, it was like, ‘I thought you guys were my friends! I think I’m starting to understand some things here.’ Between the gear and the music, I just got destroyed.”
At Survivor Series a few months later, Lee was able to debut new music, once again performed by himself.
“I had nothing ready, nothing at all. At that point, I didn’t know I’d have to change music, so I had nothing ready. Over time, people backstage said, ‘Hey, y’all have to let Keith do his thing’ and eventually they said, ‘Well, you think you can write something and maybe record it again?’ I said, ‘Yeah, just give me the OK.’ It took a little time, but eventually, I wrote something and got with the music guys, and over a little bit of time, we put something together that I was happy with, even though the one I’m using right now is actually a different version than what I wanted to use. For what it is, I’m very happy to have something I at least wrote and performed.”
Keith Lee also discussed changing his appearance for his Raw debut.
I wanted to do something different, and what I had was supposed to be a trial thing to see how it looked. I was going to train in it and just kind of see, but personally, the sleeveless shirt look is something I actually like and have worn before. I didn’t mind it. The shorts, that was a flop and no one knew it would be because they were rushed. From the side, it didn’t look that bad. From the front, it looked like this situation that was unfavorable and unsavory. As soon as I wore them, I said, ‘This was all I had, I’m sorry. I was not prepared.’ Nobody really cared, it was just a chuckle for me and the boys, but the fans, it was like, ‘Oh my god!’ ‘All right, I got the boys to laugh for the night and I tried these things out. I committed, but I knew I was switching the moment I wore them. As soon as my match was over, I texted my gear lady and said, ‘Hey, we got to get these shorts back. I have to get the tights going because these shorts are not going to cut it.’ She said, ‘Already on it!” She was a sweetheart, and I was grateful for her because the hecticness of being on Raw was unruly, man.”
Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/4 Raw
Coming out of the Legends Night edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, a few more competitors are now confirmed for this year’s Royal Rumble matches.
As previously noted, Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair has declared her spot. And while appearing on Raw Talk, Shayna Baszler would all but confirm her entry by implying the queen of spades should never reveal her hand.
On the men’s side, AJ Styles and Randy Orton have both announced their participation in the 30-man match.
Legends night? I’m going to start this night with a legendary announcement. The Phenomenal One is entering the 2021 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/joSGUqdFGt
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 5, 2021
The Royal Rumble pay-per-view card for January 31 is slowly taking shape:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & Randy Orton confirmed
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair confirmed
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg
(unofficial)
Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre To WWE Title Match At Royal Rumble
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made a surprise appearance during Legend’s Night on Raw to confront WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
Goldberg waited to appear until after McIntyre successfully defended his title against Keith Lee in the main event. Goldberg went on to claim that McIntyre has it all… except respect for the legends.
That is why Goldberg wants to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.
WOW. @Goldberg wants @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWEChampionship at #RoyalRumble?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QcrQEZsscg
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
While the match wasn’t made official on the air, Drew did say that “fighting” Goldberg would be “like fighting my own dad” before Goldberg shoved the champion down.
"Fighting you would be like fighting my own DAD!" – @DMcIntyreWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BBnyV0A0SQ
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
#WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE & @Goldberg are getting physical on #WWERaw!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/isyIqvI1QA
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
Outside of both Royal Rumble matches, this looks to be the first championship bout set to be added to the card. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
Dominik Mysterio Planning Move To Florida For More Training
Rey and Dominik Mysterio were recently guests on Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100 podcast. During the interview, the father and son talked about how Dominik is planning a temporary move to either Orlando or Tampa for more training.
Rey stated:
“Dominik is looking forward to making a move to Tampa or Orlando and start anew over there. He wants to take advantage of the ring opportunity and go to the developmental center. Overall, [Tyson Kidd] has a ring over there. He would benefit so much from being out there where everyone is at. He’s still in that learning process. It would be very helpful for him to make a move and start his own life on his own. For him to be in Tampa to train, it would pick up his momentum.”
Dominik then expanded on the possible Florida move:
“It would benefit me to be in Florida in general because I have the [WWE Performance Center] in Orlando and I can pick so many people’s brains there. There’s [Tyson Kidd] in Tampa. I have so many options there to pick and choose from to be able to learn and be able to grow myself as a wrestler. I probably wouldn’t permanently move down there, it’d probably be temporary, just until I can get on my feet in California because I would hate to leave California.”
Dominik made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020 in a losing effort against Seth Rollins. He competed in a number of tag team and singles matches against Rollins and Murphy throughout the remainder of the fall.
The Mysterio’s are now members of the SmackDown roster.
