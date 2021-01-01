Keith Lee Predicts He Will Become WWE Champion At Legends Night

Keith Lee will be challenging for the WWE Championship on the first WWE Raw of 2021, and the Limitless One is confident that he will win.

Keith Lee defeated Sheamus on WWE Raw this week in order to become number one contender, and on WWE Raw’s Legends Night, he will be going one on one with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, in the biggest match of his career to date.

The former WWE NXT Champion spoke with WWE in an exclusive interview, where he made it clear that he will become WWE Champion on WWE Raw.