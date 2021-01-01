WWE
Keith Lee Predicts He Will Become WWE Champion At Legends Night
Keith Lee will be challenging for the WWE Championship on the first WWE Raw of 2021, and the Limitless One is confident that he will win.
Keith Lee defeated Sheamus on WWE Raw this week in order to become number one contender, and on WWE Raw’s Legends Night, he will be going one on one with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, in the biggest match of his career to date.
The former WWE NXT Champion spoke with WWE in an exclusive interview, where he made it clear that he will become WWE Champion on WWE Raw.
“How does one prepare? I would say the first time we fought, that was difficult to prepare for because he was hurt, he’s my friend, most people are aware of this. This match is much easier to prepare for. Let me explain why. It’s quite simple. His best friend, this man has an issue with me. He’s also a man he vouches for. A man that he supports. A man that he would put the trust of his life in his hands. He told me I don’t have to worry about mine in his hands but what’s happened two weeks in a row? I got kicked in the face last week, for winning a match for him, for Drew, for my team, for Raw, against some miscreants. And then this week I promise until the bell not to lay a hand on him and what does he do? He kicks me in the face again! A man he vouches for. It’s clear where I stand in his world. And while he’s a friend, I have to respect where he stands, and understand that WWE Championship stands above him. On the first Raw of the year, Keith Lee becomes WWE Champion.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
Seth Rollins’ WWE SmackDown Return Possibly Delayed
Seth Rollins was originally advertised to be part of WWE SmackDown tonight, but it appears that may not be taking place anymore.
Seth has been absent from WWE since WWE Survivor Series back in November, where he sacrificed himself and got eliminated on purpose for “the greater good.” Since then, Rollins hasn’t been seen, which in reality, is due to the fact that his partner, Becky Lynch recently gave birth to their child.
Jinder Mahal Provides An Injury Update
Jinder Mahal has shared an update on his current injury, showcasing where he is at with his recovery process.
The former WWE Champion is currently on the shelf after an injury he suffered back in May 2020, and he gave a quick update on his injury status online.
Mahal shared an image, showcasing him working out while also paying tribute to Brodie Lee in the process.
Mahal underwent knee surgery back in June after having injury issues back in 2019. He managed to return to the ring but was only around for a couple of months before being forced out of action again which led to him having a small operation.
His procedure ended up causing more damage, which has kept him out of the ring since that point. However, the fact that he is back working out is a good sign for his recovery, although there is no expected return date at this point.
Hulk Hogan Discusses Passing The Torch & The Importance Of Doing So
Hulk Hogan recently spoke about passing the torch and why it took him a long time to do so, with The Rock, and why it was important.
The Immortal One spoke with WWE UK ahead of WWE Raw’s Legends Night and he spoke about why he believes it is important to pass the torch. He admitted that he could’ve passed the torch in the ’90s, but there wasn’t anybody ready.
“I think it’s [passing the torch] the most important thing in this business, to maintain the art form, and to make sure that the next generation, the next decade of wrestlers, is ready,” said Hogan. “There was a time I was red hot in the 80s and all of a sudden the ’90s came and it was time to pass the torch but, it didn’t happen that way. I mean they didn’t have enough guys ready to lead at that time so, you know, we skipped a generation.”
The Rock was eventually the man that Hogan passed the torch to, and he believes that was all about him being ready, which is why the importance is crucial.
“It took time to pass that torch, which should have been passed at the end of the ’80s,” said Hogan. “I mean we tried with a couple of guys, putting the belts on them and stuff, but they weren’t ready to run. They weren’t ready like John Cena, they weren’t ready like The Rock, they weren’t ready like Stone Cold.
“So it’s very, very important that the torch is passed in the correct way and the guys that have all this experience don’t just walk away. They stay there long enough to build the storylines, build the talent, and then pass the torch in the correct way. It’s very, very important.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
