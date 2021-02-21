WWE has officially confirmed that Monday Night Raw Superstar Keith Lee will not compete as originally planned at tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The news was first reported by PWInsider.com earlier today that Lee had been pulled from an advertised triple threat United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle.

Rather than proceed with a singles match between Lashley and Riddle, WWE has also announced a Fatal 4-Way match for the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show between John Morrison, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Elias, with the winner joining the bout for the U.S. title on the main card.

Join us tonight at 7:00 PM ET for live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber!