Keith Lee Reflects On His NXT Championship Reign Ending Abruptly

AEW’s QT Marshall was recently on Talk Is Jericho where he discussed turning down the chance to wrestle AOP in WWE NXT.

Marshall worked with WWE for a period of his career as an extra, and at one point he was asked to work a tag team match against AOP. However, he actually turned down the chance to wrestle the former NXT Tag Team Champions due to seeing them injure Anthony Bowens beforehand.

“After they [WWE] told me the tryout was gone, I went and got my neck fixed, so I had my surgery on my neck. I had two of my discs taken out and fused up and stuff, and then I went back to do more extra work because I was like, ‘There’s nothing else. What am I gonna do?’ And then I spoke to Regal again and he was like, ‘Listen, you’re kind of a liability’ and what happened was I got [in] as an extra at NXT and they wanted me to work with The Authors of Pain and I said no, because I didn’t have anything to lose except my life and my career. Super big [guys] and it was two-on-one. It was like me and another extra versus this one guy and I remember Scotty 2 Hotty came up. He was the agent. He was like, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be you two guys’ and I’m looking around and I asked the guy — he’s a nice guy too but I could see he had already hurt somebody. Actually, he hurt the guy that we just signed, Anthony Bowens. Yeah, because he powerbombed one guy onto Anthony Bowens’ head. [It was] the shorter one [Akam]. So I said to him, I was like, ‘Hey, what moves do you think you’re gonna do to us?’ And he was like, ‘Well what does it matter?’ I was like, ‘Well I was just curious.’ I was trying to politic but I’d also like to know what you’re — he was like, ‘Oh, we’ll I’ll probably powerbomb, then powerbomb the other guy on you and then I’ll DVD you guys.’ So the short of it was like, I literally just looked at him and I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I looked at Scotty 2 Hotty, ‘Nope, not doing it’ and he was like, ‘What do you mean?’ ‘So I had this neck surgery’ and it turned into like, ‘Hey, don’t take the booking then’ which I was like, ‘You don’t even have to pay me. I’ll drive back to Atlanta now. I’m okay with it. Don’t ever book me again. It is what it is. We tried and I’ll get in the ring with anyone else. Put me with Bobby Roode, put me with these guys that aren’t gonna hurt me’ but, the kid who took my place got hurt. Yeah, he put him in a side headlock and he just picked him up and threw him into the aisleway. He didn’t mean to do it but he’s just so strong and I remember telling Albert [Matt Bloom], because he said, ‘We specifically choose you for this spot because you can sell’ and I was like, ‘Well I really appreciate it but here’s what’s gonna happen: I’m gonna take these moves and I’m either gonna get up and be okay and I’m gonna make two hundred dollars, or I’m never gonna walk again and I’m gonna make two hundred dollars.’ So to me, it’s just not worth it.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription.)