Keith Lee Reportedly Pulled From US Title Match At Elimination Chamber

PWInsider is reporting that Keith Lee has been pulled from tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Lee was scheduled to face Riddle and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match for the United States Championship. He was notably absent from Monday’s Raw, and commentary mentioned it was due to an “injury issue.”

Mike Johnson states in his report, “The belief among those we have spoken with is that there is indeed some sort of injury, but what that may be is not yet confirmed.”

Sean Ross Sapp adds that Lee hasn’t been seen at Tropicana Field either.

Not only has Keith Lee been pulled, we've been told he has not been seen at the venue today — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 21, 2021

Another report from PWInsider explains that the plan Sunday afternoon was for a battle royal to be added to the Kickoff pre-show to determine Keith Lee’s replacement in the triple threat. WWE has yet to officially announce a change to the scheduled bout.

Five matches are currently advertised.

WWE Elimination Chamber

February 21, 2021

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston

Elimination Chamber Match

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan

Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Elimination Chamber Winner

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks

United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle

