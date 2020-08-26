Keith Lee Responds To Complaints About WWE Changing His Music & Gear

While fans have been extremely vocal about all the negatives behind Keith Lee’s recent WWE main roster call-up, the former NXT Champion doesn’t seem all that worried about it.

Lee arrived on Monday Night Raw earlier this week to confront Randy Orton, leading to a match between the two later in the show. While that should have been a major moment, people were left talking about his new ring gear and entrance music.

“Leave it be and have some patience,” Lee told a fan on Twitter. “Take a deep breath. It’s going to be okay. I promise. Let ME handle that stuff.”

He also responded to another individual stating that the change to his music is completely out of his hands, telling fans, “Let it be, I’ll sort it out later.”

Let’s be honest, it’s not about how you look or what your music sounds like on day one. Look no further than The Rock’s Survivor Series debut for proof on that one.

It was a no contest. Calm down lol. https://t.co/xi70jaGoIs — Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 26, 2020

Of course I don't *have* to. I don't owe anyone an explanation. It is simply my way of showing respect to the people who have supported me. I don't want people caught up on small things when what *should* be acknowledged is on my DEBUT, I mixed it up with Orton. WAY bigger deal https://t.co/abbK0Et9Dv — Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 26, 2020

Leave it be and have some patience. Take a deep breath. It's going to be okay. I promise. Let ME handle that stuff. https://t.co/85jUeFT9AP — Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 26, 2020