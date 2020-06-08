Johnny Gargano Brings Fight To North American Champion – But Was It Enough? | NXT Takeover: In Your House Results

The following report is taken from our complete live coverage of NXT Takeover: In Your House (LINK).

NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano makes his entrance through the front door of the In Your House set, and actually locks the door behind him and drops the key in his trunks.

Gargano tries to lock up and gets tossed across the ring with ease. He tries to mount the big man with a side headlock, and again gets tossed. Gargano rushes but barely drops out of the way of a huge jumping spin kick from Lee, and retreats to the corner in shock.

Let’s try again. Gargano baits the champion to the outside and comes off the apron looking for a senton, but Lee catches him in the air, stares into his soul for about five seconds, then slams him into the ring steps. A forearm smash sends the challenger flying.

At this point Johnny tries to run away and bangs on the front door for someone to let him in. He’s lost the key! Keith Lee slowly stalks him up the ramp as Gargano continues to beg for help, and he manages to get around Lee and run back into the ring. The antics paid off as Gargano caught Lee coming back into the ring with an enzuigiri, and repeatedly stomped on the hand that he injured this past Wednesday.

Johnny sees his opening and takes it, chipping away at the big man with everything he can while stomping and dropping knees on the hand to make sure he remains in control. He even fed Lee’s hand through the metal rung attached to one of the turnbuckles, and wrenched it backwards until the ref put a stop to it. He continues dropping knees, but hasn’t done near enough damage to get the pin.

After a few minutes of torture Lee has had enough, and pops to his feet with a murderous look on his face. He suplexes Gargano clear across the ring, then takes him out with a clothesline to the back of the neck. He’s looking for the Spirit Bomb, but Johnny bites at the fingers to escape. Back and forth they go with rights and lefts. About a dozen of the challenger’s strikes are equal to one of the champion’s.

Gargano hits the ropes but gets popped up in the air; Lee is thinking Spirit Bomb again, but Gargano hangs on to his arm in midair and attacks the hand. The champ digs down and deadlifts him into a powerbomb, then turns him upside down with another lariat for two. They do the same sequence again – pop-up into a armbar, going after the fingers, countered into a powerbomb attempt, but this time Gargano somehow turns it into a sunset flip pin for a nearfall.

