Keith Lee Rocks ‘Black Lives Matter’ Ring Gear During NXT Takeover Title Match

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee showed his support for the “Black Lives Matter” movement this Sunday night, rocking the phrase on his ring gear and entrance jacket at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

The big man successfully defended his title in a physical and personal grudge match against Johnny Gargano, after more than a month of Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae inserting themselves into the business of the champ and his real-life partner Mia Yim.

