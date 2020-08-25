WWE Payback is just days away and the company has wasted no time in putting together a stacked card for the event.

After making his debut on WWE Raw this week, Keith Lee has instantly made an impact on the main roster, confronting Randy Orton. The two men would then have a singles match which was cut short due to interference by Drew McIntyre, but the Limitless One will get the chance to face the Legend Killer again this Sunday.

Orton Punt kicked McIntyre three times during WWE Raw, leading to the WWE Champion being taken to hospital and now Keith Lee will get the chance to avenge his fallen friend on Sunday in what will be his main roster PPV debut.

The dream match between Keith Lee and Randy Orton isn’t the only match announced for Sunday’s WWE Payback, with several bouts being confirmed: