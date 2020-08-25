Keith Lee Targets The “Legend Killer” In Monday Night Raw Debut

As advertised, Keith Lee made his debut as a member of the Monday Night Raw roster this evening, making an immediate statement by singling out the brand’s single biggest threat.

Lee rebounded from a major loss this past Saturday night by going right after Randy Orton, interrupting another long-winded “Legend Killer” diatribe from the self-proclaimed greatest wrestler ever.

The two ended up booked in a singles match in the show’s third and final hour. While the big man certainly took the fight to Orton and likely earned a bit of respect for his thunderous, powerful offense, an attack from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre caused the bout to end in an abrupt DQ.

A very vocal contingent of fans took to social media during Keith Lee’s multiple segments on Raw, voicing their frustrations over WWE’s inexplicable decision to change his music, his ring gear, and of course the outcome of his first match.