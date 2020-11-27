Keith Lee To Be The Subject Of The Next WWE: 24 Documentary

The Limitless One, Keith Lee is set to be the focal point of the next WWE: 24 documentary, as he revealed on his social media.

The documentary is currently untitled but will be the latest in a long line of high-quality productions, with previous WWE:24’s focusing on The Hardy Boyz, Batista, and Daniel Bryan.

Now, the focus will be on Keith Lee. He revealed the news on Twitter, stating that it will show the struggles and victories, and he looks forward to sharing it. However, there is currently no date for when this will be put on the WWE Network.