Keith Lee vs Cameron Grimes & More Set For 8/5 WWE NXT

WWE NXT Champion, Keith Lee is set for action on the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, with Bronson Reed also set to compete as well.

After the Limitless One destroyed Cameron Grimes last week, the two men will be competing in singles action on the upcoming episode of the show. Grimes tried to disrupt him last week, but that didn’t end well by being attacked by Keith Lee, but he will have the chance to get revenge next week.

WWE.com stated the following:

Cameron Grimes had big plans for the most recent episode of NXT. He wanted to take out NXT Champion Keith Lee and end the month of July with the title around his waist. Instead, Lee sent Grimes to the moon with a devastating Spirit Bomb. Grimes suffered a jaw contusion as a result and went off in a WWE Network exclusive. Grimes called Lee a “coward” and promised to teach the champion a lesson about respect. Will Grimes be successful? Find out when he faces Lee in a one-on-one match this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

As well as that, Bronson Reed will be looking to continue his recent momentum where he will go one on one with Shane Throne.

Bronson Reed is poised for a breakout summer, defeating Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano to secure a coveted opportunity to compete for the NXT North American Championship in a 6-Man Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX. But fellow Aussie Shane Thorne hopes to stop his momentum this Wednesday on NXT. Can Thorne topple The Aus-zilla in one-on-one action? Find out live on NXT, Wednesday at 8/7 on USA Network.

It is going to be an action packed episode of the black and gold brand, with the following already being confirmed: