Keith Lee’s Biggest Wins, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, New Photos From Peyton Royce, Scarlett & More

Top 10 Smackdown Moments

WWE has posted this week’s Top 10 video of the best moments from Friday Night Smackdown. The #1 moment was of course Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura attacking The New Day after their championship match, and the “Swiss Cyborg” powerbombing both champs through a table, from the second rope.

Keith Lee’s Biggest WWE Wins

With Keith Lee winning the biggest match of his career on Wednesday night, becoming the first ever simultaneous NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion, WWE has uploaded a new playlist of his biggest wins. Check it out below.

New WWE Superstar Photo Shoots

WWE Superstars Peyton Royce, Scarlett Bordeaux and interviewer McKenzie Mitchell have all uploaded photos from recent shoots to Instagram this weekend. Check them out below.