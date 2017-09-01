Ken Anderson On How His Rivalry With The Undertaker Started

On Wednesday, ex-WWE superstar Mr. Anderson, formerly known as Mr. Kennedy in WWE, spoke with Raj Giri on the Wrestling Inc podcast about his feud with The Undertaker, why it began, and what it was like working with him.

“[Undertaker] came up to me after I had worked with Batista at The Great American Bash and I got busted open two different times in the match, I was covered head-to-toe,” Anderson said. “He came up to me and said, ‘I saw your match with Batista, I liked it, I want to do business with you.’ And then he went to Vince and said the same, and we were married to each other for the better part of the next year. So he was fantastic to me.”

