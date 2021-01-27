Impact
Ken Shamrock Continues To Attack Officials & Turns On Sami Callihan After IMPACT Goes Off The Air (VIDEO)
As previously reported, Ken Shamrock returned to IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday night. It was his first appearance after serving out a 30-day storyline suspension slapped on him back in December for attacking D’Lo Brown.
Shamrock teamed with Sami Callihan, Moose and Chris Bey for a main event eight-man tag team match, but came up short to IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Tommy Dreamer and the returning Trey Miguel.
The show went off the air with Shamrock taking out his frustration on an official, but IMPACT has now released footage of a far more extensive beatdown that happened after the broadcast.
Shamrock continued to attack officials and hired security as they came to the ring trying to stop the MMA legend. Sami Callihan tried to step in and calm him down, as we’ve seen him do successfully in the past, but this time even he got taken out in the post-match chaos.
The story throughout 2020 was that Callihan had brought back the “old” Ken Shamrock from the Attitude Era, and a bit later on as TNA Wrestling’s first ever world champion. It now appears as if he’s bitten off a bit more than he can chew and lost control of the now unhinged 56-year-old psycho.
EXCLUSIVE: @ShamrockKen completely SNAPPED attacking officials and @TheSamiCallihan after IMPACT went off the air. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yZmbH7pVBK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021
Impact
Trey Miguel Returns To IMPACT Wrestling, Scores Main Event Win In Stacked Eight-Man Tag Team Match
The missing member of The Rascalz has reemerged.
Trey Miguel returned to IMPACT Wrestling tonight, partnering with world champion Rich Swann in an eight-man tag team match. It was his first appearance for the promotion since The Rascalz had their emotional farewell match in November.
Since then, his former tag team partners Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz have gone on signed to sign with WWE. They recently debuted as “MSK” in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, advancing to the second round.
It’s unclear if Trey has signed a new contract with IMPACT or if his sudden appearance is part of a short-term deal.
He was positioned as a top star in the main event, revealed as the surprise fourth member for Rich Swann’s team, which also included Willie Mack and Tommy Dreamer. They scored the victory over Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, Moose and Chris Bey in the main event, with Trey actually pinning Callihan.
Impact
IMPACT News: Ken Shamrock Returns, New Tony Khan Ad, Matt Cardona Makes TV In-Ring Debut & More
Shamrock Returns To Kick Some Ass
Ken Shamrock returned to action tonight on IMPACT Wrestling.
Shamrock was given a storyline suspension by Scott D’Amore in December after attacking IMPACT producer D’Lo Brown. He returned tonight, teaming with Sami Callihan, Moose and Chris Bey for an 8-man tag team match against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack and the returning Trey Miguel.
The promotion has been using Shamrock sparingly of late, which makes sense, finding ways to write him off television and bring him in for the occasional, bigger match. He attacked a referee after his team lost the 8-man tag tonight, so they end up writing him off again or using it to set up another angle.
Cardona Makes IMPACT TV Debut
Matt Cardona, the former Zack Ryder, made his IMPACT television in-ring debut tonight, teaming with Josh Alexander. The former North member made it clear this was a one-night-only deal, but it was pushed heavily that the two clicked as a team. They even scored a victory over the more established duo of 2021 Super X Cup winner Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.
Violent By Design Scouts Cousin Jake
Eric Young’s psychotic cult known as Violence By Design took a break from trying to murder their victims this week. After Joe Doering viciously disposed of Cousin Jake (aka Jake Something) in a quick one-sided match on IMPACT, the group prepared to swarm him for their traditional post-match assault. This time, however, EY offered Jake a spot in his group and gave him some time to think about the decision.
Tony Khan’s Latest Paid Ad
Below is the latest “paid ad” from Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone that ran on tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling. It was more of a general preview for this week’s AEW Dynamite with cheap shots at IMPACT, and Private Party being the new #1 contenders to the tag team titles. A lot less direct story-driven stuff this week as they weren’t actually in the building this time.
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/26): Eight-Man Main Event, Brian Myers vs Eddie Edwards, Matt Cardona In Action
IMPACT Wrestling Results
January 26, 2021
Rich Swann opened the show talking about his lifelong dream of being a professional wrestler, and finally becoming a world champion after years of hard work. He called out Tommy Dreamer and put over everything he’s done for the industry and the locker room, offering him a shot at the belt for his upcoming 50th birthday.
They were interrupted by Sami Callihan who tried to claim Dreamer was politicking for opportunities again, and mocked Swann for losing to Kenny Omega and making them all look back.
Chris Bey was out next and also has a birthday coming up in February. He calls himself the future of IMPACT and demanded a title shot. Moose then came out to claim the title shot Swann had already promised him.
A huge brawl broke out leading to Willie Mack coming down to even the odds. The babyfaces cleared the ring and stood tall until Ken Shamrock made his return, attacking all three from behind.
Josh Alexander & Matt Cardona def. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton. They seemed to be teasing Alexander and Cardona becoming a team going forward by pushing hard how well they worked together. Cardona got the win with Radio Silence.
Rohit Raju was shown backstage talking to somehow off camera that we couldn’t quite see. He asked for help taking out TJP later in the night.
Brian Myers def. Eddie Edwards via disqualification. Eddie “snapped” and wouldn’t stop biting Myers at the end of the match. He was still selling the physical and mental toll from Barbed Wire Massacre.
Rosemary def. Tenille Dashwood.
Larry D returned from prison in a backstage segment where he confronted Rosemary, accusing her of putting some kind of spell on him. He got in Crazzy Steve’s face and punched him ridiculously hard.
Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz found Johnny Swinger and John E. Bravo backstage running an underground casino, hiring them and their dancer friends to work as staff for their Fire ‘n Flava Festival tonight.
We head to the ring where MC Alisha Edwards tries and fails badly to be hip while introducing the Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The staff passed out food, which was just pieces of bread and individually wrapped cheese slices. How are people still making jokes, let alone scripting entire television segments around Fyre Fest? Navaeh showed up in a costume with Havok and the two attacked Hogan and Steelz.
Joe Doering def. Cousin Jake. Total squash match and showcase for Doering. Eric Young and his group teased that they were going to destroy Jake after the match, but instead offered him a spot in their faction.
Earlier in the night Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Tommy Dreamer met with Scott D’Amore backstage to work out what to do about Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, etc. D’Amore announced an 8-man tag for the main event and opened his office door to reveal their partner. Everyone freaked out but we didn’t get to see who it was…
Rich Swann & Willie Mack & Tommy Dreamer & Trey Miguel def. Moose & Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock & Chris Bey in an 8-man tag team match. Trey is back as the surprise fourth, so it looks like he may not be reuniting with MSK in WWE NXT afterall. He pinned Callihan reversing a piledriver to win.
The show ended with the babyfaces all celebrating on the ramp while a pissed off Ken Shamrock attacked the referee.
Ken Shamrock Continues To Attack Officials & Turns On Sami Callihan After IMPACT Goes Off The Air (VIDEO)
Trey Miguel Returns To IMPACT Wrestling, Scores Main Event Win In Stacked Eight-Man Tag Team Match
IMPACT News: Ken Shamrock Returns, New Tony Khan Ad, Matt Cardona Makes TV In-Ring Debut & More
IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/26): Eight-Man Main Event, Brian Myers vs Eddie Edwards, Matt Cardona In Action
Brooke Havok, First Student Of Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, Makes In-Ring Debut On AEW DARK
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
AEW Dynamite Results (1/13): NWA & TNT Titles On The Line, Eddie Kingston vs. Pac, “The Elite” In Action?
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
-
WWE2 days ago
NBCU’s Peacock Acquires Exclusive U.S. Streaming Rights To WWE Network
-
WWE2 days ago
Heath Slater Reflects On Forgetting His Lines During Brock Lesnar Segment
-
WWE19 hours ago
Layla Closes The Door On A Potential WWE Return
-
WWE2 days ago
Drew McIntyre Reveals Who He Wants To Win The WWE Royal Rumble
-
WWE1 day ago
Edge Announces Return From Injury, Will Enter 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE News: Raw Tonight, More On NBCU/Peacock Deal, WWE Previews Indian Talent, Free Matches, More
-
WWE21 hours ago
Triple H Discusses If John Cena Will Be Involved At WWE WrestleMania 37