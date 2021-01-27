Ken Shamrock Continues To Attack Officials & Turns On Sami Callihan After IMPACT Goes Off The Air (VIDEO)

As previously reported, Ken Shamrock returned to IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday night. It was his first appearance after serving out a 30-day storyline suspension slapped on him back in December for attacking D’Lo Brown.

Shamrock teamed with Sami Callihan, Moose and Chris Bey for a main event eight-man tag team match, but came up short to IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Tommy Dreamer and the returning Trey Miguel.

The show went off the air with Shamrock taking out his frustration on an official, but IMPACT has now released footage of a far more extensive beatdown that happened after the broadcast.

Shamrock continued to attack officials and hired security as they came to the ring trying to stop the MMA legend. Sami Callihan tried to step in and calm him down, as we’ve seen him do successfully in the past, but this time even he got taken out in the post-match chaos.

The story throughout 2020 was that Callihan had brought back the “old” Ken Shamrock from the Attitude Era, and a bit later on as TNA Wrestling’s first ever world champion. It now appears as if he’s bitten off a bit more than he can chew and lost control of the now unhinged 56-year-old psycho.