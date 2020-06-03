Ken Shamrock Out For Revenge In IMPACT Return, This Week’s IMPACT ‘After Shock’ Post-Show

IMPACT! After Shock

Featured above is this week’s episode of the “IMPACT! After Shock” post-show following Tuesday’s wild broadcast on AXS.

Jimmy Jacobs and IMPACT Co-Executive Vice President Don Callis run down the whole show, give their thoughts on all the action and major developments, and even announce a few matches for next week!

Shamrock Returns on IMPACT!

Ken Shamrock returned to IMPACT Wrestling this Tuesday night after three weeks away, attacking “Unbreakable” Michael Elgin.

It was Elgin who attacked Shamrock backstage back in May, taking him out of a tournament to find a new #1 contender to the IMPACT World Championship.

Elgin himself was eliminated from that tournament in the semifinals, after a distraction provided by Sami Callihan. Check out the brawl below.