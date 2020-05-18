Ken Shamrock Pulled From Impact #1 Contender’s Tournament, Replacement Named

Impact Wrestling has announced that Ken Shamrock is currently unable to compete, and therefor will not take part in the ongoing #1 contender’s tournament to find the next challenger to Tessa Blanchard and the Impact World Championship.
Shamrock’s injury is part of a storyline and is not believed to be legitimate. He was originally announced in a first round match against Rhino, but was brutally attacked backstage by Michael Elgin on last week’s show. Former X-Division Champion Ace Austin will take Shamrock’s place in the match against Rhino, taking place this Tuesday night.
