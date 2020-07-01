4 Title Matches & Knockouts Gauntlet Set For IMPACT Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships will be on the line at their upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18.

Ethan Page and Josh Alexander, The North, will defend their titles against the tumultuous team of Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan. The MMA legend and the so-called “Callihan Death Machine” have apparently gained a level of respect for one another over the course of their brutal battles.

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

July 18, 2020

IMPACT World Championship Match

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. ???

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match

The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan

Knockouts Championship Match

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

X-Division Championship Match

Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey

Knockouts #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeah vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung/Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie