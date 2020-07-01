4 Title Matches & Knockouts Gauntlet Set For IMPACT Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships will be on the line at their upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18.
Ethan Page and Josh Alexander, The North, will defend their titles against the tumultuous team of Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan. The MMA legend and the so-called “Callihan Death Machine” have apparently gained a level of respect for one another over the course of their brutal battles.
IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary
July 18, 2020
IMPACT World Championship Match
Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. ???
IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match
The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan
Knockouts Championship Match
Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
X-Division Championship Match
Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey
Knockouts #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match
Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeah vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung/Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie