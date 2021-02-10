Kenny King will be sticking around for the foreseeable future, as Ring of Honor has officially announced that the La Faccion Ingobernable member has signed a new contract with the promotion.

King is a two-time ROH World Television Champion and a former ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside Rhett Titus. Outside of a three-year run in IMPACT Wrestling where he added two X-Division Championship runs to his resume, he has been with Ring of Honor since 2007.

Ring of Honor has locked down more than a dozen members of their roster in recent weeks. Below is a list of names that have re-signed since the annual Final Battle pay-per-view in December.