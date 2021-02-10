Ring of Honor
Ring Of Honor Re-Signs Former Tag Team & Television Champion Kenny King
Kenny King will be sticking around for the foreseeable future, as Ring of Honor has officially announced that the La Faccion Ingobernable member has signed a new contract with the promotion.
King is a two-time ROH World Television Champion and a former ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside Rhett Titus. Outside of a three-year run in IMPACT Wrestling where he added two X-Division Championship runs to his resume, he has been with Ring of Honor since 2007.
Ring of Honor has locked down more than a dozen members of their roster in recent weeks. Below is a list of names that have re-signed since the annual Final Battle pay-per-view in December.
- Kenny King
- ROH World Champion RUSH
- ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee
- Bestia del Ring
- ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal
- ROH World Tag Team Champion Jonathan Gresham
- Beer City Bruiser
- Brawler Milones
- Tracy Williams
- Sumie Sakai
- Brian Johnson
- Bateman
- Amy Rose
- Bandido
- Sledge
- Mark Haskins
Ring of Honor
RUSH, Dragon Lee & Bestia Del Ring Re-Sign With Ring Of Honor
Contract season continues.
Ring of Honor has officially confirmed that three members of La Faccion Ingobernable have signed new contracts with the promotion, including ROH World Champion RUSH and ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee.
Their father, 27-year lucha libre veteran La Bestia del Ring, has also signed a deal and will continue to make appearances for Ring of Honor going forward.
RUSH was one of the original founders of Los Ingobernables in CMLL, alongside La Mascara and La Sombra, who is now Andrade in WWE. Tetsuya Naito later became a member of the faction and took it back to NJPW to form Los Ingobernables de Japon.
In 2019, RUSH and Bestia reunited with La Mascara in AAA. With CMLL owning the rights to the Los Ingobernables name, the new group was called La Faccion Ingobernable. Soon after they made their way to the U.S. via Ring of Honor, adding Kenny King into the mix.
Ring of Honor
Three More Names Including Current Champion Re-Sign With Ring Of Honor
Three more names have re-signed with Ring of Honor.
The company announced today that former world champion and current reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal has signed a new contract for an unspecified length.
Earlier this week ROH confirmed that Lethal’s tag team partner and factionmate Jonathan Gresham had also re-signed with the company. It has also been announced via Twitter that The Bouncers, Beer City Bruiser and Brawler Milonas, have new contracts as well.
ROHWrestling.com wrote the following:
Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Jay Lethal has re-signed with the company.
Lethal is rightfully regarded as “The Franchise” in ROH. The Elizabeth, N.J., native made his debut with the company as a teenager in 2003 and is the only man to have held all three singles championships — the World Title, World Television Title, and Pure Title.
Lethal also is the only man to hold the ROH World and World Television titles simultaneously. He is a two-time winner of both of those championships and holds the record for most days as champion for each title.
His first stint in ROH was from 2003 to 2006. He returned in 2011 and has been with the company ever since. In his mid-thirties, Lethal is still in his prime and continues to be the measuring stick in ROH.
Currently, he is one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with Jonathan Gresham. Lethal and Gresham are members of The Foundation, a quartet of outstanding technical wrestlers whose mission is to “restore honor” to ROH.
Ring of Honor
Jonathan Gresham Re-Signs With Ring Of Honor
It has been confirmed that Jonathan Gresham has signed a new deal with Ring Of Honor, securing his future with the company.
Gresham first worked with the company back in 2011 as part of the Top Prospect Tournament, where he was knocked out by WWE Superstar, Kyle O’Reilly.
He returned in 2014, but it wasn’t until 2017 that he actually signed a deal with the company. Since then, Gresham has been a top star in the company, winning the Pure Championship as well as the ROH Tag Team Titles alongside Jay Lethal.
Ring Of Honor released the following statement:
Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Jonathan Gresham has re-signed with the company.
“The Octopus,” who is arguably the premier technical wrestler in the sport and has wrestled all over the world, is coming off the best year of his 15-year career.
Gresham has accomplished the rare feat of holding two ROH titles simultaneously, as he currently is the Pure Champion as well as a co-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Championship.
He was instrumental in ROH resurrecting the Pure Title last year. Gresham won a 16-man tournament to become the first Pure Champion since the title was retired in 2006.
As part of his mission to “restore honor” to ROH by bringing the pure style to the forefront, Gresham formed The Foundation with Jay Lethal, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus a few months ago.
Gresham, who made his ROH debut in the 2011 Top Prospect Tournament, also is the head trainer at the ROH Dojo.
