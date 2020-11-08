Kenny Omega Admits Hangman Page Was Better Than He Thought

After defeating Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear, Kenny Omega spoke about the victory, while praising his opponent.

Omega and Page competed in a thrilling opening match last night, with The Cleaner picking up the victory to become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship.

When speaking with Alex Marvez backstage, Omega praised Hangman Page, admitting he is better than he thought, while also talking about being the number one contender.

“You know, this is unlike I’ve ever felt in recent memory,” Omega began. “It felt so natural, like, destiny, to go back to the singles division. I really gotta hand it to Adam Page, he’s better than what I thought, and belongs up there with the best of them. We won this tournament tonight, I feel great, but we didn’t win it by a lot.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)