Kenny Omega Admits Lack Of Time For AEW’s Women Is “Frustrating And Rewarding”

AEW’s Kenny Omega recently spoke with Bleacher Report where he gave his honest and frank thoughts on the state of the AEW women’s division.

Omega is one of AEW’s Executive Producers and is the person responsible for heading up the women’s division for the company. He admitted that the lack of time they have been given has been frustrating, but also rewarding at the same time.

Omega said: “It’s the most frustrating and rewarding feeling at the same time. We have a vision for this women’s division that I always wanted to have at the forefront. It’s like, ‘OK Kenny, you’ve got the reigns. Do what you can with five minutes of TV time.’ Wait a minute, we’ve got this huge, expansive roster, you have people chomping at the bit, raring to go. How am I going to introduce all these people with five minutes? How am I going to show just what makes them special?”

Despite the lack of time for matches and segments, Omega believes the women are doing a great job of making the most of the time.

“Britt Baker, if you just go based on her reactions, is probably the top heel in the whole company. They are taking these little, small, minuscule opportunities that we are awarded and these women are hitting home runs. They succeeded with their one-minute, two-minute segments, so they get their five minutes and that’s gonna grow to six, seven, eight and nine and they’re gonna have their own show one day.”