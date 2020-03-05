Kenny Omega Breaks Pinky During AEW Revolution Match, Top Stars Not At Dynamite Tapings

Kenny Omega sustained a broken pinky finger during Saturday’s tag team match at AEW Revolution, pitting him and Hangman Page against the Young Bucks.

The minor injury will not require surgery, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, but he may have to temporarily work with a cast.

Neither Omega or Nick Jackson were backstage at this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping in Denver. Nick and his wife are currently waiting for the birth of their child, and he will probably not be back on television until then.