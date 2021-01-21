Kenny Omega Claims AEW Is “Taking Baby Steps” With Its Women’s Division

The biggest criticism of AEW so far has been with its women’s division, and Kenny Omega has spoken about the future of it in 2021.

Kenny Omega has had a big role to play in AEW’s women’s division, and during an interview with TV Insider, Omega admitted that the company is making steps with the division and that the women are chomping at the bit for TV time.

“I think we are taking baby steps,”‘ he said. “We have hungry performers who are passionate about getting a chance to do their best. Passion speaks to me more than the performance of a maneuver, and right now, our women are really chomping at the bit to get these TV spots. “They’re all training hard. Our roster keeps getting better. [No one has] lost their passion. They are still striving for that big goal, which is for the women’s division to get more time. I’ll have the biggest smile on my face the day we get it. I know we will.”

Omega has recently been pulling double duty, working in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling at the moment. He spoke about working with IMPACT and how there’s lot of matches he is hoping to have.