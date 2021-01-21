AEW
Kenny Omega Claims AEW Is “Taking Baby Steps” With Its Women’s Division
The biggest criticism of AEW so far has been with its women’s division, and Kenny Omega has spoken about the future of it in 2021.
Kenny Omega has had a big role to play in AEW’s women’s division, and during an interview with TV Insider, Omega admitted that the company is making steps with the division and that the women are chomping at the bit for TV time.
“I think we are taking baby steps,”‘ he said. “We have hungry performers who are passionate about getting a chance to do their best. Passion speaks to me more than the performance of a maneuver, and right now, our women are really chomping at the bit to get these TV spots.
“They’re all training hard. Our roster keeps getting better. [No one has] lost their passion. They are still striving for that big goal, which is for the women’s division to get more time. I’ll have the biggest smile on my face the day we get it. I know we will.”
Omega has recently been pulling double duty, working in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling at the moment. He spoke about working with IMPACT and how there’s lot of matches he is hoping to have.
“I went to Impact, [Lucha Libre] AAA [Worldwide] and back to AEW, so I have been able to see three different rosters—all incredibly talented, regardless of what fans say is the best,” Omega said when asked how it’s been working with Impact. “As a performer, I’d love to work with each and every one of them. It’s exciting that we’ve blown the doors wide open and there are all these potential opponents.
“I just hope as we present these new matches, the fans enjoy watching them as [much as] we enjoy performing them.”
Good Brothers vs. Private Party Announced For IMPACT No Surrender
Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that No Surrender will be the next Impact Plus special on Saturday, February 13.
It was also confirmed that The Good Brothers will defend the Impact Tag Team Championship against AEW’s Private Party at No Surrender.
BREAKING: @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG will defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against @IsiahKassidy and @Marq_Quen w/ @MATTHARDYBRAND on Saturday February 13th at #NoSurrender on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/sUl9i2siB6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 21, 2021
Private Party and Matt Hardy made a surprise appearance on Tuesday’s Impact, where they beat Chris Sabin and James Storm to become the number one contenders for Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.
As noted, The Good Brothers will work matches on AEW Dynamite over the next two weeks, including the main event of Beach Break.
Your main event at BEACH BREAK!#AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX teams with the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers @MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG to face @BASTARDPAC, @JonMoxley & @ReyFenixMX. Tickets go on-sale this Monday via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/nPrODGHX9D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite & Beach Break Special
The Good Brothers will compete on AEW Dynamite twice over the next two weeks.
Next week’s new episode on January 27 will be headlined by The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers teaming up to face The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds. Cody Rhodes will also respond to Shaquille O’Neal’s previous comments.
Below is the current lineup for next week:
- The Young Bucks & The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver & Alex Reynolds
- Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood
- Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer
- Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq
Next week on Dynamite.#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/zAx3tRtdEV
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 21, 2021
AEW has also announced more items for the special Beach Break episode of Dynamite in two weeks on February 3. That show will be headlined by The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega taking on Jon Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix.
Below is the developing lineup for Beach Break:
- Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, PAC & Rey Fenix
- Tag team battle royal: winners face The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution
- Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker
- Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian’s wedding with Miro as the best man
In two weeks!#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/8E2Dx2p99L
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 21, 2021
BREAKING🚨🚨
Just announced for #BeachBreak in 2 weeks
Your main event: @KennyOmegamanX, @MachineGunKA, @The_BigLG face-off with @JonMoxley, @BASTARDPAC, and @ReyFenixMx in 6-man tag action#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/q0xUM1V1CW
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 21, 2021
AEW Announces 16-Woman World Title Eliminator Tournament Coming Soon
AEW is holding another women’s tournament, but this time it’s to decide the number one contender for AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.
The eliminator-style tournament will feature 16 women in eight first-round matches. In comparison, the AEW World Title eliminator for the men only had eight competitors.
COMING SOON!
AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament!
Who will be the number one contender? pic.twitter.com/uaGHUIdZIl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021
A start date has not been set for the tournament, but AEW has noted it’s “coming soon.”
As of Wednesday, NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb was ranked as the number one contender for AEW’s Women’s Title. It remains to be seen if she will take part in the eliminator.
