Kenny Omega Claims He Will Remind People He Is The Best In The World

AEW’s Kenny Omega recently spoke with Sports Illustrated where he discussed his booking so far in the company, which some fans have questioned.

People wanted to see Omega work as the top star that he had been in New Japan, but instead, Omega has certainly been held back so far. He stated that he wanted to try and take other talents to the top, rising everyone else up instead.

“Not everyone who watches AEW is familiar with my work in Japan,” said Omega. “I’m not sure everyone knows ‘The Best Bout Machine.’ So the question was asked, is the best way to introduce this character by giving him the world right off the bat? Maybe that could have worked. To me, I would rather take more unknown names, guys that don’t have that big reputation yet, and show there is something special about them. I want to be a force to help introduce new stars to the world and magnify the work of those around me.”

Omega discussed how he wanted to prove he was a top all-around performer when he joined AEW, which is why he’s done a variety of different things so far.

“I want to be a true, all-around, real ‘best in the world’ performer,” he said. “That means singles matches, tag matches, mixed tags, battle royals, you have to be able to do it all. With AEW, I’ve been allowed the creative freedom to develop myself as more of an all-around performer. “I had incredible chemistry tagging with Ibushi. I asked myself, can I do it again with Hangman? I believe I can. Can I do mixed tags with Riho? How about a hardcore death match with Mox? That’s the type of wrestler I want to be. And no, people have not got my absolutely strong suit yet, my forte, the main-event style singles match. It’s not that I’ve lost it, it’s that I am building a tool chest from the ground up for a new audience. I want to do the hard work, setting the table for everyone to accept new faces.”

While some fans have complained about the booking of Omega so far, The Cleaner says he is ready to remind everyone why he’s the best sooner than later.

“When it’s time, which is sooner than people think, I’ll remind people why I’m the best in the world,” Omega said. “And it’s coming. It’s not a matter of if it’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of when.”