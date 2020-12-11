Kenny Omega & Don Callis Confirmed For Next Week’s IMPACT Wrestling

Just one week after stealing the AEW World Championship at “Winter is Coming”, Kenny Omega made his first appearance ever on IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday night, accompanied by IMPACT Executive Vice President Don Callis.

Josh Matthews hosted an exclusive interview onboard Omega’s personal tour bus, trying to get to the bottom of exactly why Omega had chosen to come to IMPACT, and why he has aligned himself with Callis at the expense of his company’s own world title.

The IMPACT exec spoke first, revealing that the partnership between him and the so-called “Cleaner” began years ago in Canada. Callis was actually trained by Omega’s uncle, the Golden Sheik, and believes that he has watched over the business for years like an “invisible hand”, setting up this moment.

“Did you really think that I got back into this business five years ago to do a podcast? Did you people honestly think that I came back after a successful international business career to be the commentator for New Japan Pro-Wrestling? It was all part of the plan for me to be next to Kenny when he won the IWGP Heavyweight title. It was all part of the plan for me to come to IMPACT Wrestling like I did. And it was all part of the plan when Tony Khan invited me into his house so graciously, at Kenny’s request, to call Kenny’s match where he won the tournament over Adam Page.”

Omega defended his actions last Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, saying that he considers Don Callis a “father figure” and when he saw Jon Moxley attack him, he picked up a microphone and struck down the man who put his hands on his father.

“Do I feel like I tarnished the legacy? The answer is no. Everybody wanted me to be champion. Everybody needed me to be champion. When people talk about their greatest matches of all time, guess who had them. You’re looking at him. You’re not just talking about singles matches. Cinematic matches, hardcore matches, tag team matches – my name is on the list of all of them. The Top 20 AEW matches? I’m in about 17 of them. When you talk about the top matches in Mexico, that’s me too. The top matches in Japan? That’s me too. England? UK? Zimbabwe, you name it. So me coming here to IMPACT – you should start treating me better, okay? You really should. Now I’m getting pissed off.”

As for the ultimately question – why is Kenny Omega in IMPACT Wrestling? – Omega gave multiple reasons. “Number one is because we can!”

Omega told a story about how he collected comic books as a child, but eventually gave it up because no matter how much money he spent or how much time he invested, he could never collect the most elite and most sought after, rarest books. He compared the AEW World Championship to the “Action Comics #1” of professional wrestling, and claimed that he’s in IMPACT and may go other places searching for that “X-Men #1” or that “Spider-Man #1” to add to his new collection.

Does that mean we’re in store for a showdown between Kenny Omega and the current IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann? It certainly seems possible, given that Swann was shown backstage after his main event match trying to see Omega in the parking lot, only to be turned away in frustration because he wasn’t “on the list”.