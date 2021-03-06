AEW
Kenny Omega Reveals Rules For AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
Kenny Omega took to Twitter on Friday to explain the rules of his upcoming Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match against Jon Moxley, including a great hand-drawn graphic of stick figure Mox being blown up and set on fire.
Three sides of the ring ropes will be covered in barbed wire, and being sent crashing into the ropes will trigger an explosion each time. The ring itself will be surrounded by platforms covered in barbed wire that also trigger explosions.
There will be a 30-minute countdown clock on the screen throughout the match. The wrestlers (and referee) have 30 minutes to finish the match and vacate the ringside area as all the remaining explosives in and around the ring will detonate when the clock hits zero.
When a fan asked him why only three sides of the ring ropes will be covered in barbed wire, Omega clarified that “they” — presumably the company — are keeping one of the sides clear as a safety precaution, in the event of an emergency.
If you have never seen an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, I highly recommend watching the classic battle between Terry Funk and Atsushi Onita, who was featured in a video package promoting the match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Those two put their bodies through hell. The last few minutes are a beautifully choreographed mess of anxiety.
Join us for live coverage of AEW Revolution this Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
THE RULES:
-3 sides of the ring ropes wrapped in barbed wire.
-contact with barbed wire triggers explosives on corresponding side.
-‘Triple Hell’ (3 zones on the floor wired to explosives)
-30 minute countdown timer until all explosives in and around the ring detonate. pic.twitter.com/vK1cZjSfHF
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) March 6, 2021
AEW
12 Matches Announced For Tonight’s Special ‘Revolution’ Edition Of AEW DARK
All Elite Wrestling has announced the entire lineup for tonight’s special Saturday edition of AEW DARK, something of a tradition during the company’s pay-per-view weekends. As per usual, the show will air at 7:00 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube page.
- Vary Morales & Labron Kozone & Dark Order’s 5 & 10
- Tesha Price vs. Thunder Rosa
- Jake St. Patrick vs. Jack Evans
- John Skyler vs. Lance Archer
- Pentagon Jr. vs. Azriel
- Natural Nightmares vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
- Gunn Club vs. D3 & M’Badu
- Leila Grey vs. Tay Conti
- Angel Fashion & Fuego del Sol vs. Ricky Starks & Brian Cage
- JD Drake vs. Chuck Taylor
- Bear Country vs. Cameron Stewart & Ryzin
- Chaos Project vs. Matt & Mike Sydal
Tomorrow on a special Saturday edition of #AEWDark, we have 12 matches set featuring Thunder Rosa, Lance Archer, Penta El Zero M, The Natural Nightmares, and much more!
Watch #AEW Dark tomorrow night at 7/6c on https://t.co/PfsgiFc62P pic.twitter.com/OWEPTljZqa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021
AEW
AEW Officially Signs DARK Staple “The Captain” Shawn Dean
AEW President Tony Khan has officially announced the signing of “The Captain” Shawn Dean, a military veteran who has become a staple of the AEW DARK brand over the past year.
Dean worked his first match for the promotion in March 2020 and is one of the many independent stars who helped fill out the roster early on in the COVID-19 pandemic. He wrestled 26 matches for All Elite Wrestling last year alone, and more recently has been teaming with Marine combat veteran Carlie Bravo, a graduate of the Nightmare Academy.
“Thank you for your service to the USA and thank you for everything you’ve done for AEW to help us thrive through the pandemic,” Tony Khan tweeted on Friday. “Your consistent hard work, positivity and reliability have made you so valuable to AEW; now it’s my honor to officially welcome you aboard!”
Thank you for your service to the USA, @ShawnDean773, + thank you for everything you’ve done for @AEW to help us thrive through the pandemic. Your consistent hard work, positivity + reliability have made you so valuable to #AEW; now it’s my honor to officially welcome you aboard! pic.twitter.com/SJhRB7MNyz
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 5, 2021
AEW
Chris Jericho Reveals He Is Going To Be A Commentator On A New AEW Show
AEW’s Chris Jericho has revealed he is going to be a commentator on a new upcoming show for the company in the near future.
The former AEW World Champion spoke on the latest episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker about his opportunities on commentary, and Jericho spoke about how he’s been enjoying that side of things.
“I love it, and once again, this all came from necessity when we had 29% of our roster, Tony Khan knows that figure to the T, available for the tapings that we did that took up our month of April,” Jericho recalled. “And I just said, ‘Well, I’ll show up there and just do commentary. That way we don’t have to worry about storylines. We don’t have anybody here anyways,’ and so [Tony] Schiavone and I did it. We did 25 matches in a day, and we had a great time. And I think all of us kind of realized that we stumbled on to something pretty special.
“So I’ve never been the type of guy that wants to go behind the scenes after wrestling. I’m behind the scenes enough as it is as far as ideas and storylines and advice. I’ll always do it, but commentary could be a way to stay on the show when the wrestling days are done. It’s been 30 years. I still feel great. I still have the potential to have the best match on the show or one of them, and I think it happens all the time. Not every week but look at the guys we have on the show. So as long as I feel I can still work up to the level that I’ve set for myself, I’ll continue to wrestle, but it’s great to know that there’s still that commentary side of things that we can do.”
Jericho then revealed that there is a new show starting soon, and he is going to be one of the regular commentators for that. It’s unclear whether this is AEW Dark: Evolution, which will feature Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary, or another brand new show on top of that.
“And there’s actually another show that’s going to be starting very soon where I’m going to be one of the regular commentators, and that’s exciting. Once again, the more things you can do well in the entertainment business, the more valuable you are, and this is just another kind of feather in the Chris Jericho cap that I can utilize whenever they need me to utilize it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Jericho will be in action this Sunday at AEW Revolution when he and MJF team up to challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships.
NJPW New Japan Cup Results (3/6): Kazuchika Okada vs Shingo Takagi, KENTA vs Juice Robinson
Kenny Omega Reveals Rules For AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
12 Matches Announced For Tonight’s Special ‘Revolution’ Edition Of AEW DARK
Murphy Returns To Action On WWE Smackdown, No Mention Of Relationship With Mysterio Family
Universal Title Match Announced For WWE Fastlane, Tag Team Match Scrapped
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
AEW Dynamite Results (2/24): Sting & Darby Return, “Face of The Revolution” Qualifier, Jericho & MJF Make It Personal
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
CM Punk Shoots Down AEW Revolution Appearance: “I Think They Should Focus On Who They Have”
-
Results17 hours ago
WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso In A Steel Cage Match
-
WWE1 day ago
Bobby Lashley Wants A Woman To Join The Hurt Business
-
AEW1 day ago
Sami Callihan Discusses The Relationship Between AEW & IMPACT
-
Results1 day ago
WWE NXT UK Results: Kay Lee Ray Defends Against ‘The Final Boss’ Meiko Satomura
-
AEW24 hours ago
AEW Officially Signs DARK Staple “The Captain” Shawn Dean
-
WWE1 day ago
Josh Barnett Reveals If He Would Work For WWE
-
WWE2 days ago
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Announced For WWE Fastlane