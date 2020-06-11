Kenny Omega & Hangman Page To Defend Tag Team Titles On 6/17 AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the AEW World Tag Team Champions will be in action next week, as Hangman Page and Kenny Omega put their titles on the line against the “Natural Nightmares”, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

Trouble has been brewing within the “Nightmares” in recent weeks, ever since Allie – apparently no longer operating as “The Bunny” – began getting more than friendly with good old QT.

This hasn’t sat well with his tag team partner or their manager, Brandi Rhodes, worrying that the seemingly random union will distract their team from their ultimate goal of taking home those belts.

Another factor to consider is that The Hangman and Omega were involved in a tense staredown in Dynamite’s opening segment this week. After coming to the aid of both FTR and the Young Bucks, chasing off an attack from several other tag teams, things nearly got physical between all three.