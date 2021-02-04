AEW
Kenny Omega Issues A ‘Lights Out’ Challenge For 2/10 AEW Dynamite
It appears that Kenny Omega is interested in KENTA coming back to AEW Dynamite, as he has issued a tag team ‘lights out’ challenge.
KENTA made a surprise appearance at the end of AEW’s Beach Break, attacking Jon Moxley from behind. After the show, AEW’s cameras caught up with the AEW World Champion where Omega said he didn’t know that “Switchblade” was sending a guest.
He offered a ‘Too Sweet’ to KENTA, but he simply said, “shut the f**k up. I’m not your friend” as he left Omega.
But that didn’t deter Omega from wanting to be friends with KENTA as he challenged Tony Khan to make a tag team match between Omega and Kenta against Lance Archer and Jon Moxley for next week’s AEW Dynamite, requesting it to be a Lights Out match.
AEW
Tony Khan Admits He Didn’t Like Matt Hardy Teleportation Angle, Picks His Favorite AEW Moment
AEW President, Tony Khan recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho where he reflected on the company up until this point in time.
Tony Khan spoke about a variety of topics throughout the interview, including his decision to hire Ricky Starks and Eddie Kingston, who have proved to be two crucial signings.
“Ricky was in the ring with Cody, and we needed a guy to do Mox and Darby vs. Cage and a guy. And I was watching Cody vs. Ricky, and I was interested in it because Cody had a list of guys he thought would be cool,” Khan revealed. “A list of guys who he wanted to work for the TNT Title and some of the people I did not like at all, and it was like, who would you want to use you? Is there anybody on this list that we could use, and the two people that really stood out to me were Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks. We used them both, and they both got hired.”
Tony also discussed things that he hasn’t liked that they have done, and he admitted that the work with Matt Hardy and the teleportation is something he wasn’t a fan of, with Chris Jericho confessing it was his idea.
“I know you didn’t like the Matt Hardy teleportation thing,” Jericho pointed out. “That was my idea. One of the few you didn’t like.”
“That’s okay,” Khan said. “There’s stuff like that. Those are the things I’ve tried to do a lot less of this year honestly. There’s just stuff like that where somebody has something, and you knew I was skeptical of it going in. And I talked myself into it, and I wouldn’t have done it going after. And it’s not against you or the idea.
“Just the way it was executed, the way we were talking about it, I had a feeling it wasn’t going to work, and that’s a perfect example of the things I didn’t do very many of them this year. We had made mistakes this year, but I tried to cut down on that this year, and that’s that’s a perfect example of something where like, I wish we hadn’t done it, but it was my fault.”
On the flipside, Tonky Khan also spoke about segments that he has enjoyed, including one between Jon Moxley and Jericho himself.
“As far as one that I think is pretty cool, the whole thing with you, and Mox and The Inner Circle,” Khan stated. “The three of us were in the hotel bar, and I had a bottle. Then I thought, if you smash a bottle, you know how the bottle has a jagged edge. It’s not how it ended up coming off. The final idea was totally different.
“I was like, wouldn’t it be cool if Mox smashed this bottle on your head in a segment and then took the remaining shard, the handle part with shard [and] jagged edges and held off the rest of The Inner Circle to kind of get away and we went off like that. That’d be kind of badass, and that was the end idea was he ended up smashing the bottle on your head. He just had to get out of there.
“There was no way to safely do that, but the short of that, we ended up doing something really special and the eye patch thing, you guys, that was great. And I loved the eye for an eye thing, and that was fun.” (h/t to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
AEW
KENTA Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks Jon Moxley
KENTA made a surprise appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite to attack NJPW rival Jon Moxley.
The Beach Break main event saw Kenny Omega and Good Brothers defeat Rey Fenix, PAC, and Moxley in a six-man tag. After, Lance Archer cleared The Good Brothers out, leaving Moxley along with Omega.
Before Moxley could strike, a masked KENTA ran in, unmasked, and nailed the former AEW World Champion with a Go 2 Sleep.
Moxley will defend the IWGP United States Championship against KENTA at New Beginning USA on February 26.
Who knows what exactly this means for the AEW/Impact Wrestling/New Japan relationship. But one thing is for sure, business is picking up.
AEW
TNT Title Match, Cezar Bononi In Action & More Set For 2/10 AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced three matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite on February 10.
Notably, Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship against Joey Janela. Plus, former NXT star Cezar Bononi will compete in a tag team match also involving Cody Rhodes.
Below is the current lineup:
- Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed
- Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
- Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin (c) for the AEW TNT Championship
