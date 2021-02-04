Kenny Omega Issues A ‘Lights Out’ Challenge For 2/10 AEW Dynamite

AEW President, Tony Khan recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho where he reflected on the company up until this point in time.

Tony Khan spoke about a variety of topics throughout the interview, including his decision to hire Ricky Starks and Eddie Kingston, who have proved to be two crucial signings.

“Ricky was in the ring with Cody, and we needed a guy to do Mox and Darby vs. Cage and a guy. And I was watching Cody vs. Ricky, and I was interested in it because Cody had a list of guys he thought would be cool,” Khan revealed. “A list of guys who he wanted to work for the TNT Title and some of the people I did not like at all, and it was like, who would you want to use you? Is there anybody on this list that we could use, and the two people that really stood out to me were Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks. We used them both, and they both got hired.”

Tony also discussed things that he hasn’t liked that they have done, and he admitted that the work with Matt Hardy and the teleportation is something he wasn’t a fan of, with Chris Jericho confessing it was his idea.

“I know you didn’t like the Matt Hardy teleportation thing,” Jericho pointed out. “That was my idea. One of the few you didn’t like.” “That’s okay,” Khan said. “There’s stuff like that. Those are the things I’ve tried to do a lot less of this year honestly. There’s just stuff like that where somebody has something, and you knew I was skeptical of it going in. And I talked myself into it, and I wouldn’t have done it going after. And it’s not against you or the idea. “Just the way it was executed, the way we were talking about it, I had a feeling it wasn’t going to work, and that’s a perfect example of the things I didn’t do very many of them this year. We had made mistakes this year, but I tried to cut down on that this year, and that’s that’s a perfect example of something where like, I wish we hadn’t done it, but it was my fault.”

On the flipside, Tonky Khan also spoke about segments that he has enjoyed, including one between Jon Moxley and Jericho himself.