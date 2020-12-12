AEW
Kenny Omega Issues ‘No DQ, Anything Goes’ Challenge For AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega has challenged the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela to a No Disqualification, Anything Goes match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, in order to definitively prove that his recently title win was not a fluke.
The official AEW Twitter accounted posted a video of a “paparazzo” following Omega to the airport, on his way to Saturday’s huge AAA TripleMania event in Mexico City. This was a follow-up to the tease made earlier in the day by AEW President Tony Khan. Check it out:
On the road to last month’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, a tournament took place on television to decide who would next challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.
That tournament was of course won by Kenny Omega, but before he battled his former tag partner Hangman Page in the finals, he moved past an unprepared Sonny Kiss in the first round. Sonny was filling in for his tag partner, Joey Janela, who was pulled at the very last moment as a COVID-19 precaution.
A win would earn Janela a match for the world title, and Omega is allowing him to compete in his familiar hardcore environment so that there can be doubt of his legitimacy should he win. He also invited the “Bad Boy” to bring Sonny along with him, as IMPACT EVP Don Callis will also be present.
AEW
Tony Khan Teases “Important Match” For AEW Dynamite Following Airport Challenge
AEW President Tony Khan is teasing a potentially interesting matchup for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
“A challenge was made today for an important match to take place Live on AEW Dynamite next week,” Khan tweeted. “It was captured by a paparazzo at the airport, and having seen the footage, absolutely I’ll sanction this match for Dynamite. We’ll post the video challenge and announce the match tonight!”
With NBA legend SHAQ now mixed up on Wednesday nights, “The Icon” Sting back home on TNT and Kenny Omega’s heist of the world championship ushering in a potential relationship with IMPACT Wrestling, there’s a lot of possibilities on the table.
A challenge was made today for an important match to take place Live on #AEWDynamite next week. It was captured by a paparazzo at the airport, & having seen the footage, absolutely I’ll sanction this match for Dynamite. We’ll post the video challenge + announce the match tonight!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 12, 2020
AEW
Hornswoggle Discusses Being Involved In The Inner Circle’s Las Vegas Segment
Hornswoggle was recently involved in The Inner Circle’s Las Vegas segment, acting as a baby in The Hangover spoof, which he discussed.
The segment was a very funny one, which saw the group acting hungover during their bonding trip. Hornswoggle made a surprise cameo, and he spoke with ComicBook.com about how the appearance came about and what the filming process was like.
“Chris and I have been buddies for a decent amount. He literally texted me. He goes, ‘Hey, are you traveling?’ I said, ‘I would love to be.’ He said, ‘Okay.’ He goes, ‘We have this really crazy idea. I’d love you to be part of it. We’re essentially doing a [The Hangover]-esque sketch.’ I said, ‘Let me guess, I’m the baby?’ He goes, ‘You’re the baby.’ I said, ‘Perfect.’ I said, ‘This couldn’t be more fitting’ as to anyone who knows me outside of the ring closely that I fit that part in the Hangover sketch very well.
I was flown to Las Vegas to film it. We filmed. I went to Caesar’s Palace to the actual Hangover suite, which they being like all of us, me being a Hangover fan, it was pretty awesome. We filmed in the suite. I was there for an hour for an eight-second thing. Then I flew home that night, so I was literally in Vegas for less than 12 hours. We filmed the whole thing, it was pretty awesome.”
Hornswoggle also revealed that he was set to film a segment with The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits during their rivalry earlier this year. However, poor weather ended up stopping them from actually filming it.
“It was kind of a funny thing. Last year I did Ring of Honor, Impact and WWE all in one year. This year, no one knows this because it never aired, but I was flown to the Performance Center to film a segment on Backlash during the Street Profit and Viking Raiders match that just never made it to air. It’s just we just never got to film it because we ran out of time and the weather was not in our favor. It just started sideways raining out, so we didn’t get to shoot any of that segment. I would have been the first person to, once again, do … This year would have been AEW, WWE and Impact. Even though the WWE thing didn’t happen, I was still kind of the first crossover between Impact and AEW.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription.)
AEW
AEW Dynamite Draws Nearly One Million Viewers, WWE NXT Remains Steady
Following AEW Dynamite’s Winter is Coming special and WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames, both Wednesday Night War shows saw an increase in viewership.
AEW Dynamite won the night with one of it’s biggest audience this year, drawing 995,000 viewers. With advertised appearances from Sting and Shaquille O’Neal, this number is up from last week’s 913,000.
ShowBuzz Daily also reports WWE NXT drew 659,000 viewers, which is just up from last week’s 658,000.
Dynamite’s rating also went up, going from 0.42 to 0.45 to rank it #2 on the Top 50. In comparison, NXT went up from 0.16 to 0.17 to rank it at #37.
In addition to Sting and Shaq, Dynamite was headlined by MJF vs. Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. NXT featured the fallout from WarGames with Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez as the advertised main event.
Tony Khan Teases "Important Match" For AEW Dynamite Following Airport Challenge
