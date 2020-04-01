Kenny Omega Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

One half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions will be in action this evening on a brand new episode of AEW Dynamite, as Kenny Omega steps into the ring to battle one half of the Best Friends, Trent Beretta.

Beretta? Barreta? Trent. He battles Trent.

This will be the first time since NJPW Power Struggle 2017 that the two face off in singles competition. Omega got the upper hand in that bout, successfully defending the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship.

A win for Trent here would be a major upset, and would obviously go a long way in putting the Best Friends in contention for the tag team titles. AEW Dynamite goes down tonight at 8PM ET on TNT!