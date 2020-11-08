Kenny Omega Moves Past Former Partner Hangman Page To Win AEW Eliminator Tournament

Kenny Omega is the number one contender to the AEW World title.

The “Best Bout Machine” defeated former tag team partner and stablemate Hangman Page at Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view to win the finals of the world title eliminator tournament.

This tremendous collision has been brewing for most of the year, dating back to the off-again, on-again tension between the two while they reigned as AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Omega and Hangman dropped the belts to FTR after establishing themselves as one of the best duos in the world during a tremendous reign – even wrestling the highest rated tag team match in history at this year’s Revolution pay-per-view.

While Hangman did his best to push his opponent to his limits and shook off some nasty offense time and time again, but he was never able to connect with his signature Buckshot Lariat. Omega scored the win with the One-Winged Angel, which is still perhaps the most protected finishing move in pro wrestling.

Omega has been looking to move on from the tag team division and reestablish himself as the top singles wrestler in the world, bringing back a bit of the flash and ego from his earlier days as the “Cleaner”. He is now next in line for the world title, held by Jon Moxley.