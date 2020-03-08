ProWrestling.com
Photo Credit: AEW / Lee South

Kenny Omega Out For 1-2 Weeks, Hangman Page Teaming With Mystery Partner For 3/11 AEW Dynamite

AEW has confirmed the length of Kenny Omega’s injury, revealing that Hangman Page must find a tag partner for 3/11 AEW Dynamite.

The Cleaner suffered a finger injury during the AEW Revolution Tag Team Title match, and AEW has revealed he will be out of action for 1-2 weeks. Because of that, Hangman Page must find a different partner for his tag team match next week.

The match is a non-title bout against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, who have had tag team success in the past, so it will be interesting to see who Page teams with for that one.

Shawn Spears is currently on the hunt for a tag team partner of his own, and he jumped onto social media to tell Page it could be his chance.

