Kenny Omega Provides An Update On The AEW Video Game

The AEW video game is highly anticipated by wrestling fans, and Kenny Omega has recently provided an update on the progress of the game.

Omega is very hands-on with the video game itself, and during an interview with Gamespot, he revealed it is currently under development.

“The status of the video game is that it is currently in development,” Omega said. “I can’t say too much more other than I am working very closely creatively with a team. And every few weeks, they have very exciting new things to show us. And I believe that we’re on the right track because I think we have a good team backing us with a lot of very, very good hands that are very capable. And when I can more, I certainly will. And I’m really excited to show the first little bit of footage that we have. So it’s a little ways away. We’re not going to be competing head to head against WWE Battlegrounds anytime soon. But when the game is ready, and when it will release, I think it has a very good chance of standing alone is probably the best wrestling product as a video game that you could probably find on the market. That’s the hope anyway.”

It’s currently unknown when the game will be released or who is actually developing it, but clearly, the signs are there that the game is pushing forwards.