Kenny Omega Provides More Details About AEW’s Video Game
AEW’s World Champion, Kenny Omega recently answered a few questions about the upcoming AEW video game, providing more details.
During the recent AEW Game 2.Show video, Kip Sabian and Kenny Omega were on hand to discuss the upcoming game in further detail, with Omega admitting that the release date could be 2021 or 2022 and he will let people know when he knows himself.
Omega then went on to answer more questions, starting out about whether or not there will be a ‘Create-A-Wrestler’ mode in the game?
“Absolutely. One of those favorite modes, aside from people wanting to take the role of their favorite wrestler, people want to create their own wrestler. Sometimes they want to create something whacky or something that looks like themselves or a wrestler in another promotion. We’re going to give you the opportunity to do that because we understand it’s one of the most fun parts of these games. We’re going to make sure it’s robust and a lot of options and maneuvers to add to your character. We’ve placed that as a high priority.”
Omega was then asked if there will be an online gameplay mode, which Omega confirmed that there will be, with some specific elements beinc exclusive to that.
“There will be online competitive play. You’ll be able to play with your friends, against your friends, all sorts of options. We’re exploring ways to possibly incorporate cross-play function. Of course, online play will be in, all match types and specific functions that will be exclusive to online. We’re exploring a lot of new creative and innovative things to do when online. These are ideas we’re working with, nothing is 100% certain or solid.”
Finally, Omega was asked whether or not the game will be more simulation or arcade.
“Taking a look at complete simulation-based wrestling, the first thing that pops into my mind is Fire Pro. That has a huge fanbase. However, a lot of people find that if you ramp up the simulation too high, it eliminates some of the fun for people who want to get in and mix it up with your buddies and feel the speed and fun that older games provide. Will it be a full simulation? No, but do I want players to feel like you’re controlling the character when doing the moves? Yes. Speed in terms of arcade play, but moves will feel like you’re in the ring.
“It’s going to be a speedier version of very realistic wrestling. I really want people to feel what wrestling is going to be like in the year 2020. A lot of moves that we do now, you couldn’t add them to your create-a-character back then. You’ll be able to play the ropes like Fenix, do different variations of the Canadian Destroyer, all different strike combinations.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
The Good Brothers Make Surprise AEW Dynamite Appearance To Reunite With The Elite
In case you missed it, Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship against Rey Fenix in the main event of AEW New Year’s Smash Night One.
Despite winning, Omega proceeded to attack Fenix until Jon Moxley made the save with a barbed wire bat. This was until The Good Brothers emerged from the crowd to help Omega.
THE GOOD BROTHERS HAVE ARRIVED! @MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG have blindsided @JonMoxley
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/9GjZKTBZu9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2021
The trio also attacked other members of the AEW roster until The Young Bucks appeared. After brief discussions, the AEW Tag Team Champions ended up siding with the Impact Tag Team Champions. The reunion wasn’t complete, though, until the former Bullet Club members threw up a “too sweet” to close the show.
Is the band back together???#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/JLa6bgm5mw
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 7, 2021
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s AEW debuts happened thanks to the recent AEW/Impact partnership, which has allowed Omega to appear on Impact. As noted, Omega and The Good Brothers will face Rich Swann and Motor City Machine Guns at Impact’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 16.
It remains to be seen if The Good Brothers will compete in an AEW ring anytime soon.
New AEW TNT Championship Revealed, Updated Lineup For New Year’s Smash Night Two
AEW has revealed a brand new TNT Championship design, as pictured above. The original design was retired when -1 Brodie Lee Jr. was crowned the permanent titleholder last week during the Brodie Lee tribute show.
Darby Allin will now defend his redesigned TNT Title against Brian Cage next week during AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night Two. It’s also been announced that Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women’s Championship against Tay Conti.
Additionally, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will team up, though their opponents are currently unknown. And Britt Baker will debut “The Waiting Room” on Dynamite with Cody Rhodes as her guest.
Next week during Night Two of our New Year's Smash we have a STACKED card for you!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/FzajnGDX1p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2021
Below is the updated lineup for January 13:
- AEW TNT Title: Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage
- PAC vs. Eddie Kingston
- NWA Women’s Title: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Tay Conti
- Miro vs. Chuckie T
- Jurassic Express vs. FTR
- Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks team up
- Britt Baker’s “The Waiting Room” with Cody Rhodes
- The Inner Circle reveal their New Year’s Resolutions
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (1/6): Multiple Titles On The Line, Jon Moxley Returns, The Band Gets Back Together!
IT’S WEDNESDAY NIGHT….AND YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS!
AEW DYNAMITE: NEW YEARS SMASH RESULTS
JANUARY 6, 2021
Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
THE YOUNG BUCKS & SCU vs. THE ACCLAIMED & TH2
Chaos to start the match of course, but we end up with Nick Jackson diving out onto the pile of men on outside. Christopher Daniels tries to follow suit with an Arabian Moonsault, but Anthony Bowens blocks him and slams him into the ring. Jack Evans is in now and he starts beating away on Christopher Daniels. Anthony Bowens dives off the top and hits an elbow drop. Angelico comes in and locks a rear chin lock on Daniels, but Daniels is able to get to the ropes.
Bowens back in and he goes behind Daniels, but Daniels is able to counter with a blue thunder bomb! The Bucks come in and we have a SUPERKICK PARTY! Nick and Matt seem to super kick everyone and then Matt picks up Jack Evans for a Meltzer Driver, but instead Nick Jackson moonsaults to the outside onto everyone! Christopher Daniels hits the Best Moonsault ever combined with the Meltzer Driver to pick up the victory.
Winners: The Young Bucks & SCU
After the match, Kazarian gets on the mic. He says that if they lose moving forward, they are done as a tag team. But Christopher Daniels says that they have their backs ALWAYS ….UNLESS the tag team championships are on the line. And they want to face the very best! They shake hands to end the segment.
JON MOXLEY RETURNS
Moxley comes out and says that people might expect him to come and cuss up a storm for what happened on December 2nd. But this life isn’t fair and sometimes you end up on the bad end of the deal. But when that happens, you plant your feet in the ground and you stand firmly and don’t back down an inch. But now, what to do with Kenny Omega and that guy that he hangs out with that looks like a used car salesmen. Because he has a low tolerance for shitty people. So he wants to run down Kenny and beat him down with a crowbar.
BUT, tonight the AEW World Championship is on the line and Fenix has worked his entire career to get there. So it is not his place to wreck another person’s opportunity. But Kenny, Moxley will get even….and then some. He has a responsibility to and he will see through that commitment. He will always have to look over his shoulder and one day he will have to look into the eyes of the devil and he will realize that he crossed the wrong guy!
